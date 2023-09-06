COLUMBUS - The York volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night as the Dukes squared off with Central Conference rival Lakeview.

The young Dukes competed pretty well and had late leads in each of the first two sets, but their inexperience showed as they were unable to make the plays required to close out either set. The Vikings rallied twice to seize the early control, then held off a game York challenge in the third set to pick up a 26-24, 30-28, 25-19 sweep.

"We struggled to execute tonight. Serve receive was not where it needed to be for our offense to be able to do some of the things we did last week," York head coach Kelby Phillips said. "That being said, we've got to work on 'How do we terminate even if it's not the perfect ball?' I think we did some really good things, we made some good adjustments early on. We're still building some of that volleyball I.Q. and how to actually implement those adjustments throughout games, but Lakeview wanted it more. We did some nice things and then let off the gas, and it bit us."

While the scoreboard will show a 3-0 sweep, York competed better than the final box score might suggest at first glance. The Dukes held leads of 7-3, 15-11 and 23-22 in the opening set and held cushions of 16-7 and 24-20 in the second set.

The issue came in finishing off the Vikings and making the required plays to clinch victory in either set. Part of that may just stem from York's youth and inexperience; sometimes, young teams have to learn how to win. That's simply a matter of gaining experience and confidence by playing in matches like the one the Dukes competed in Tuesday night.

"One of the biggest things is just building confidence in them. It's lots of encouragement and then situational things where we're down by two or three, maybe we're up by two, three, so how do we finish," Phillips said. "What are the shots we're going for, what's been working and getting in our mindset that we've got to play to win and you can't get down to the wire and play it safe."

Despite the loss, there were still a handful of positives for Phillips and the Dukes to take away from the affair at Lakeview.

Cynley Wilkinson continued a hot start to her junior campaign with 16 kills, while classmate Chloe Koch added eight winners and freshman Addison Andersen tallied seven.

Sophomore Katlyn Krausnick and junior Reese Hirschfeld both collected three kills and Kaylie Hammer had two.

Lainey Portwine and Claire Koch each crushed an ace, while Hirschfeld tallied 32 set assists.

Phillips was also please with the team's defensive performance Tuesday. Chloe Koch racked up a team-high 25 digs, followed by 17 from Portwine and 15 from Wilkinson.

"We've got some quick defenders. We're working on getting in the right position, but I think Chloe Koch did a phenomenal job tonight at middle back," Phillips said. "She was reading the hitters well, getting in really good position and picking up some tough balls. A lot of times we were a little late on the block or they were hitting over our block, and she was working really hard to pick some of those balls up."

Taylor Helms hammered 16 kills for Lakeview in the win, while Katie Rowe followed with nine and Kiara Kula tallied seven. The Vikings' Rallie Boyer finished with four winners and Kenna Reese had three in the victory.

Perhaps most importantly, Tuesday night provided a valuable learning experience for a young roster in terms of learning how to finish sets and close out the opponent. The Dukes will have another opportunity for growth and development Thursday night when the Norris Titans come to town for a non-conference clash at the Duke Dome.

"There's always things to build on. This is a young team and there's going to be growing pains. There are different moments where we have to learn to play in those moments, and it's all part of the process."