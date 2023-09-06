STROMSBURG – Every team has that one opponent on their schedule that gets circled at the start of the year.

The BDS Eagles and the Cross County Cougars have been either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed at the last two Crossroads Conference tournaments and that trend could continue this season.

Tuesday night’s battle between the two teams would give the winner that upper hand, but several other teams might have something to say before that time rolls around.

Seniors Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson hammered 24 and 15 kills, respectively, as the Cougars took the first round 3-1 by the scores of 25-18, 25-19, 22-15 and 25-21.

The D1 No. 4 Eagles fall to 5-1, while Cross County improves to 3-1.

Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said the win gives her team the edge for now, but with a lot of season remaining, it’s just one game.

“I’d like to say absolutely this gives us the edge, but I know they are going to come right back at us at the Crossroads Conference Tournament,” Noyd commented. “There are a lot of good competitive teams within the CRC so does this put us in a good position, absolutely, but there are a lot of other good teams we are going to still have to face that are not going to just lie down.”

Peterson started her 24-kill night early as she posted seven in the first set and continued to hammer away in the second set as the Cougars took the 2-0 lead.

Cross County and BDS were exchanging blows in the opening set before Peterson helped the Cougars establish an 18-12 lead they never relinquished. The Cougars' serve was on point as the Eagles struggled getting clean passes up to their setter.

“We knew we needed to serve well and I have been personally struggling in that area and our team kind of has been too. We really needed to key on No. 11, (Cloey Carlson) No. 21 (Campbell Bohling) and watch their setter because she is pretty smart,” Peterson said. “They are definitely our rival, and it seems we play them two or three times every year and even in basketball. It was a big night for us and we came out here focused to win.”

The hosts went up early in the second set and the Cougars never allowed the Eagle to build any momentum offensively.

BDS fought back for the win in the third set and Noyd said the team just lost their edge a little bit.

“Coming out in the first and second sets we really had the competitor attitude and we just went for it. After the third set we had to refocus, find that edge and find that line and find our competitiveness and that line again,” Noyd added. “Both teams look forward to this night and it was great we won the game, but we have to continue trusting the process because we still have a lot of the season left.”

Cross County trailed in the fourth set 9-7, but Peterson’s 19th kill put the Cougars on top 12-11 before BDS rebounded to go up 14-13.

Tied at 17-17, a BDS error and Bricelynn Larson block gave the hosts a 19-17 lead.

Cross County was able to stretch the lead to 20-17 and the Eagles never got any closer.

The quarterbacks of the Cougars offense were sophomore Eden Peterson with 25 assists and sophomore Sydney Hengelfelt with 19. Larson also had nine kills and Hengelfelt six.

Hengelfelt, Peterson and Chesney Sundberg had three digs each, while Lilly Peterson had three ace serves and Eden Peterson two.

Cross County will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Central City Bison.

“It’s one game. It’s nice to get the win against BDS and the rivalry continues, but we still have a long way to go,” said Noyd.