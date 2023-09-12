OSCEOLA — It was a battle of Crossroads Conference rivals in the second match at the Osceola tri Tuesday evening, as Cross County took on McCool Junction. The Cougars looked the part of a 2022 state tournament qualifier as they quickly dispatched of the Mustangs in consecutive sets 25-8 and 25-12.

Cross County’s serve game was the story of the opening set as the Cougars crushed five of their seven aces during the opener.

Eden Peterson led the way with a pair of aces in the early going as Cross County used an extended 8-1 run to take control of the opening set 15-4. It didn’t get much better for McCool Junction, which was outscored 10-4 the remainder of the way as the Cougars took the opening set in a dominant 25-8 fashion.

The Cross County attack woke up in the second set, as the Cougars raced out to a 6-1 lead in the second set. The Mustangs had climbed to within 10-6, but Shyanne Anderson answered back with a kill and an ace to spark a 4-0 Cougar run capped by a Lilly Peterson winner to make it 14-6.

McCool Junction wasn’t going away quietly, as the Mustangs rallied to climb back into the set at 15-10. Peterson quickly turned back the rally with another kill to spark a 7-0 Cross County run as the Cougars pulled in front 22-10.

Cross County held serve from there to break out the brooms in a 25-8, 25-12 sweep.

Lilly Peterson hammered five of her match-high six kills in the second set and added an ace and a block for the Cougars in the win, while Anderson finished with three kills and a pair of aces.

Sydney Hengelfelt recorded two winners and an ace, Bricelynn Larson added a pair of kills and Tierney Schoch netted a kill, an ace and a block.

Ava Pruter had a kill late in the match and Eden Peterson had a pair of aces in the Cross County win.

McKenna Yates led McCool Junction with three kills in the loss, followed by two apiece from Lana Rea and Morgan Thieman.

Josey Vodicka also had a kill for the Mustangs, while Dakota Wollenburg recorded the team’s only block.

Both McCool Junction and Cross County also competed against Osceola in their other contest at the triangular Tuesday. Coverage of those matches will run in Thursday’s paper.