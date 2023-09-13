OSCEOLA – Cross County picked up a two-set victory over McCool Junction 25-8 and 25-12 at the Osceola tri Tuesday evening, but sandwiched between that match both schools handed the host Bulldogs a pair of blemishes with two-set sweeps.

“I’m very proud of how our team was consistent and we played at our level, and we were aggressive,” Cougars head coach Emmie Noyd said. “That’s something we talk about preparing for any match, but especially tonight I was pretty proud of how consistent and aggressive we were.”

The Mustangs opened the day with a 25-22, 25-21 win to drop Osceola from the ranks of the unbeaten. No stats were available for McCool, but head coach Dave Stahr praised his team’s mindset after the match.

“I was very proud of the girls tonight in their match with Osceola. Coach Arduser and I have been telling them all year that when they work together and keep a good attitude, that great things happen,” Stahr said. “I can't even recall any individual events from the match - they just worked together as a team and everything fell into place. If they continue to play this way, I think they'll gain the confidence they need to take their game to the next level.”

In the nightcap, Cross County shot out of the gates like a rocket as they won the first seven rallies of the match. The Cougars eventually built their cushion up to 12-4 and Osceola never got any closer than nine points the rest of the way, as Cross County won the final four points to take the opening set 25-12.

After three dominant sets to begin the day, the Cougars’ execution wasn’t quite as sharp in the early stages of the second set against the Bulldogs. The hosts held leads of 3-1, 7-4 and 16-15 at various stages, but Cross County never let the deficit grow too large as they remained within striking distance.

“There was just some different random things that happened that slowed the game down to go from the momentum we had in the first set going into the second set, but just being able to finish the set was great,” Noyd said after the match. “We could have done better at stringing more plays along instead of just playing back and forth with them, but we finished the set and that’s what matters.”

With the second set all square at 19 apiece, seniors Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson quickly took over the match. Cross County’s heavy hitters combined for 12 kills in the opening set as a dynamic 1-2 punch, and when the Cougars needed a surge to put away Osceola, their veteran leaders stepped up in a major way.

Anderson hammered a trio of kills in the late stages of the second set and Peterson added another as the duo scored four of the Cougars’ final six points; as a team, Cross County outscored the Bulldogs 6-1 down the stretch to pull away for a 25-20 win and complete the sweep.

“We’re leaders, but it’s also a team effort. We want to be an example for these girls and be leaders for these girls, but everyone’s also working hard together so it’s not just us,” Peterson said after the match. “We definitely didn’t play down to their level, so that was good. We just had the same mentality that it’s just another team we have to beat. In the second set of the last game we dropped off a little bit, but we still finished strong.”

Peterson hammered a match-high 10 kills in the win and Anderson followed closely behind with nine. Bricelynn Larson whacked six winners for the Cougars and had some key points early in the second set to spark the visitors after the slow start.

Tierney Schoch and Chesney Sundberg also finished with one kill apiece to round out the Cougar attack. Sundberg also had Cross County’s lone ace in the serve game, which was still effective but was not quite as dynamic as it was in the opener against the Mustangs when the Cougars churned out seven aces.

“Every match I always say that serve and pass wins games,” Noyd said. “We train in our gym to serve aggressively, and that puts us in a position to be successful in all other areas of the court, so it was very good tonight.”

At the net, Peterson, Schoch and Larson each finished with a pair of assisted blocks, while Anderson added one. Sundberg led the team with four digs, while Eden Peterson and Sydney Hengelfelt facilitated the Cross County attack with 11 and nine set assists, respectively.

Eastyn Kropatsch had seven kills and two blocks for Osceola, while Janna Roberts led the Bulldogs with three aces and seven digs. Emersyn Prososki netted a team-high seven assists in the loss.

The victory continued a strong start to the year for Cross County, which dropped the season opener against Sutton at the Fullerton tri but has not lost since. The Cougars have won 15 of 17 sets during a six-match winning streak entering Thursday’s triangular with High Plains and Heartland in Polk.

“We changed our rotation a little bit after that (Sutton) game, and since then we’ve been passing better as a team and communicating,” Lilly Peterson said. “We brought up a freshman to pass for us, so she’s been doing really good too.”