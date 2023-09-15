POLK – High Plains Community School was the place to be Thursday evening, as three area schools converged on the volleyball court as the Storm hosted Heartland and Cross County in triangular action.

After the Huskies swept the hosts 25-17 and 25-20 behind 10 kills from senior Hayden Mierau, the Cougars took center stage as they broke out the brooms with a pair of sweeps to improve to 8-1 on the year.

“Our performance was very high-level. We’re putting ourselves in a position where we’re doing what we’re told to do or asked to with the game plan, and we’re executing at a very high level,” Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said. “That’s giving us opportunities to put in underclassmen to get experience on the floor too. I’m really proud of our execution.”

Cross County started a little slow in the opening set of their first match as Heartland took a very early lead, but the Cougars recovered in plenty of time to take an 8-6 lead they would never relinquish, pulling away for a 25-15 win.

Holding the edge, Cross County came out and slammed the door shut on Heartland with an emphatic 25-10 victory in the second set to complete the sweep. Despite the loss, Huskies head coach Ashton Brown said the match served as a good learning experience.

“Honestly, we get better against those teams. It’s a learning opportunity for us to be better at defense and to continue to swing on those teams,” she said. “We’ll continue to work on what we can do rather than focusing on what they do.”

Cross County senior Lilly Peterson hammered a match-high six kills, but the Cougars were far more than a one-trick pony in the win. Behind her, Shyanne Anderson, Bricelynn Larson and Sydney Hengelfelt whacked five kills apiece, giving the team four hitters with at least five winners.

“That’s great volleyball to me, being able to do that, because not everyone is going to have their night,” Noyd said. “A Lilly Peterson or a Shyanne Anderson, it’s not always going to be their night, so being able to spread out the offense and have multiple hitting options, that makes us hard to defend, hard to read and we’re going to win a lot more volleyball games.”

Tierney Schoch chipped in a pair of kills and Eden Peterson had one winner to round out the Cross County attack in the sweep. Anderson crushed a pair of aces at the service line, while Peterson and Hengelfelt both had one.

At the net, Larson connected on a pair of blocks and Anderson finished with one.

Allie Boehr led Heartland with five kills in the loss, followed by three winners from Kaylee Goertzen. Mierau, Jamisen Klein, Mariah Tessman and KatrinaMarie Epp each had one kill to round out the Huskie attack.

Heartland finished with a pair of aces as Klein and Tessman both had one, while Isabel Johnson had a team-high 12 digs and Epp netted six set assists. On the opposite sideline, Eden Peterson had 14 assists and Hengelgelt added six for Cross County.

Despite the loss, it was still a successful outing for the Huskies, who salvaged a split of their two matches with the earlier win over High Plains.

“I think they came out with confidence that they had been playing really good teams,” Brown said. “We were confident that High Plains was somebody we could play with, so I think having a good mindset, being positive and bringing energy was really instrumental. They were ready, and they came ready to go.”

In the nightcap, the Storm and Cougars squared off in a battle between Crossroads Conference rivals. Cross County flexed their muscles early to put any intrigue to bed, winning five of the first six rallies and building the lead as high as 24-9 before closing out the 25-11 win.

The second set was more of the same, with Cross County overpowering the hosts the majority of the way. The Cougars got their lead as high as 15-3 before a late High Plains run helped the Storm climb to within 19-10.

However, Cross County won the next five rallies, and while the Storm fought off a pair of match points it wasn’t enough to keep the Cougars from breaking out the brooms with a 25-11, 25-12 sweep.

“We did not play up to what our team can do. We kind of hung our heads when we got down in the game instead of coming out of it,” High Plains head coach Jenna Mattox said. “We’ve just got to shake off our mistakes and we can’t let it get to us, can’t let it rattle us. We talk a lot about mental toughness and shaking it off, and we’ve done a lot of work on that this year. We just have to keep continuing to work on it.”

Anderson led the way with five kills to lead all attackers, but it was another balanced effort for Cross County as Lilly Peterson finished with four and Schoch, Larson and Hengelfelt added three winners apiece. Lucy Berggren also had a kill in the victory to round out the offense.

Chesney Sundberg led the way at the service line as she crushed three aces and the senior Peterson added a pair, as did Hengelfelt. For the match, the Cougars racked up seven aces in two sets.

Peterson and Larson led the effort at net with a pair of blocks each, while Berggren and Hengelfelt both assisted on one.

“That’s just a mentality we have is being aggressive at the net in blocking and attacking,” Noyd said. “With the athletes we have on this team, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be aggressive at the net.”

Courtney Carlstrom led the Storm with 10 kills in the loss to Heartland, but the Cougars held the junior to a pair of winners in the nightcap. That figure tied for the team high with Rylee Ackerson and Peyton Hofmann. Addison Lindburg also had a kill for High Plains.

Hofmann had a pair of aces at the service line and Carlstrom added a third, while Ackerson led the Storm effort at net with two blocks. Carlstrom, Hofmann, Gahvi Lesiak and Rylee Hofmann also had a block in the loss.

“I think they exposed some of our weaknesses tonight, so we’ve just got to work on those,” Mattox said. “We had a great serving game and limited our errors in serving, which was not the case the other night. Now it’s just attacking. We didn’t attack aggressively like we could have across the net.”

Eden Peterson had another 11 assists for Cross County to finish with 25 across the two matches, while Hengelfelt added six more.

“I’m very proud of Eden Peterson. She didn’t play a whole lot of varsity time last season, and she’s running the 6-2 very well, leading the hitters,” Noyd said. “We’re hitting the point in our season where she’s clicking with them, so I’m proud of the physical leadership she has. There’s others; Bricelynn Larson, Tierney Schoch and Chesney Sundberg – that junior class is huge for us, and they’re growing into that leadership role.”

The two wins Thursday extended Cross County’s win streak to eight straight matches after a season-opening loss to Sutton. Noyd said she thought the loss was a good learning curve for the Cougars, who were replacing a few key seniors but seem to have settled on a rotation that’s gelled together quickly over the past few weeks.

“I think we’re just getting comfortable with who’s next to each other,” she said. “We had to have people step up from last season, and it was just a big eye-opener that it’s on them and they need to take that initiative as individuals to be great as a team.”