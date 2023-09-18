STROMSBURG – All signs pointed to a Clarkson-Leigh vs. Cross County showdown at the Cross County invite this weekend and it materialized just as expected with both teams winning their first two games.

Cross County defeated Nebraska Lutheran 2-0 and Centura 2-0 setting up their third match of four with the C2 No. 4 Patriots.

The Cougars (11-2) came up short in the first set 25-17 and pushed the second set to the limit and beyond, but could not get over the hump as the Patriots completed the sweep 26-24.

The Cougars would finish the day 3-1 as they rolled over East Butler in the final 25-9 and 25-15.

Nebraska Lutheran (2-9) lost to Centura 25-15 and 25-16; East Butler 22-25, 25-18 and 26-24 and HLHF 25-14 and 25-10.

Clarkson/Leigh 2 Cross County 0

The Cougars came into the matchup with the Patriots having lost just once this season and that was to Sutton earlier in the year.

After losing the first set, Cross County battled hard and had their chances but the Patriots remained undefeated at 14-0.

In the loss senior Lilly Peterson had 10 kills and Bricelynn Larson added five.

Chesney Sundberg led the defense with three digs while Tierney Schoch, Shyanne Anderson and Peterson had three each. Peterson also had two block assists while Eden Peterson was charted with 14 set assists and Sydney Hengelfelt had seven.

Cross County 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0

The Cougars won 25-16 and 25-15 as Lilly Peterson led the way with nine kills and Anderson contributed eight.

Eden Peterson had 13 assists, Anderson and Eden Peterson had two digs each, while Eden Peterson had two aces.

The Knights finished with 12 team kills as junior Rebecca Hueske was the team leader with six; senior Kylee Schoen had the only ace serve; senior Karynn Bretschneider recorded five blocks; Anne Prigge and Tenley Williamson had six digs each while Bretschneider was the assists leader with 11.

Cross County 2 Centura 0

Cross County defeated Centura 25-19 and 25-21.

As a team they were led by Anderson with six kills and Lilly Peterson added five. In the assist department Eden Peterson had 10 and Larson had three blocks.

Ace serves were recorded by Sundberg, Anderson, Eden Peterson and Schoch.

Cross County 2 East Butler 0

The Cougars were paced by Lilly Peterson who had seven kills and Eden Peterson had 11 assists. Larson and Anderson contributed five kills to the Cougars work at the net.

Sundberg rang up six ace serves and Lilly Peterson had one solo and one block assist.

Centura 2 Nebraska Lutheran 0

The Knights had 13 kills as a team with Kaylee Schoen leading the way with five winners and one block.

Williamson was the defensive leader with seven digs, while Hueske and Bretschneider added five each and Bretschneider had five set assists.

HLHF 2 Nebraska Lutheran 0

The Bulldogs had 27 kills as they were led by Claire North with 10.

The Knights had just eight kills with Schoen the team leader with four.

Samantha Hueske had the Knights only ace serve and she also had two blocks at the net.

Williamson led the team with 11 digs and Bretschneider had seven assists.

Cross County will be back in action today when they host David City.

The Knights will also play tonight as they compete at the BDS triangular.