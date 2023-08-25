FULLERTON – Cross County hit the road on the opening day of the volleyball season as the Cougars took on Sutton and Fullerton at the Warriors’ tri Thursday evening.

A rough opening set doomed the Cougars against Sutton as they fell 25-9, 27-25, but the defending CRC tournament champions rebounded to sweep Fullerton 25-16, 25-23 to salvage a split.

Sutton 2, Cross County 0

Sutton dominated the opening set 25-9 as the Cougars’ new rotation worked out some kinks, but Cross County competed much better in the second set before ultimately falling just shy 27-25.

Shyanne Anderson paced the Cougars with four kills in the loss, while Lilly Peterson and Bricelynn Larson added a trio of winners apiece. Tierney Schoch also finished with a pair of kills. Anderson and Chesney Sundberg both recorded four digs and Peterson tallied three, while Eden Peterson led Cross County with seven assists and Sydney Hengelfelt had three.

At the net, Lilly Peterson, Schoch, Larson and Hengelfelt each finished with an assisted block; Hengelfelt, Anderson and Sundberg led the effort at the service line with one ace apiece.

Cross County 2, Fullerton 0

Cross County quickly rebounded from the disappointing loss, however, as they broke out the brooms in a 25-16, 25-23 sweep of the hosts in the nightcap.

Lilly Peterson made the Cougar attack hum against the Warriors as the senior hammered a match-high 11 kills against Fullerton’s 11 total kills, but she wasn’t the only highlight as Anderson tallied seven winners and Larson and Hengelfelt each finished with three.

The Petersons fueled Cross County at the line as Eden crushed five aces and Lilly added two; Eden Peterson also tallied a team-high 17 assists while Hengelfelt had seven.

Anderson led the Cougars with four digs followed by Ella Cramer with two, while Hengelfelt, both Petersons and Larson all had an assisted block in the win.

Cross County finished with a 1-1 mark on opening day, and the Cougars return to the court next Thursday at Shelby-Rising City. The Huskies opened the year with a four-set win at Hampton on Thursday night.