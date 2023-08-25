UTICA – The Centennial Broncos opened the volleyball season in the friendly confines of their home gym as C-2 preseason No. 7 Hastings St. Cecilia came to town Thursday night. Centennial competed well, but the Broncos weren’t quite able to pull off the points needed to take a win as the visitors emerged with the 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 sweep.

The hosts hit .118 as a team in the loss, led by eight kills from Karley Naber. Catelynn Bargen tallied seven winners and Cora Payne added six kills on 20 swings, while Cheyenne Tonniges followed with five winners.

Ella Wambold converted half of her six chances into kills and Averie Stuhr rounded out the offense with a pair of winners.

Kate Luebbe paced the Broncos at the service line in defeat as the senior crushed a pair of aces on a perfect 100% serving night. Wambold, Payne and Naber also finished with an ace apiece.

Payne led the Centennial effort at the net with three solo blocks and four total stuffs, while Bargen and Tonniges each finished with three and Stuhr had two. Tonniges also had the Broncos’ fourth solo rejection.

Luebbe and Wambold tied for the team high with 14 digs each, while Wambold racked up 24 of the Broncos’ 27 assists.

Centennial is back in action this morning for the Broncos’ host invite, beginning with a match against Wood River at 8:30 a.m.