UTICA – The Centennial Broncos left their home gym on Saturday with a 3-2 record and a second-place finish at their home invite.

Both season losses have come to top 10 teams in Class C-2, Hastings St Cecilia last Thursday and on Saturday to No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh.

The Broncos opened with a 2-0 sweep of the Wood River Eagles (25-22, 25-15), then defeated Neumann 2-1 by the scores of 26-24, 19-25 and 25-23, before closing out pool play with a 2-0 win over Fairbury 25-19 and 25-17.

Centennial 2 Wood River 0

Centennial finished with 27 team kills as senior Karley Naber led the way with nine on 21 of 23 swings, while both senior Cora Payne and junior Averie Stuhr had five kills each. Stuhr also led the team in blocks with three.

The Broncos' serve recorded six aces as junior Ella Wambold had three and she also led the team in set assists with 23 on 66 of 66 attempts.

On defense, freshman Tyler Opfer had 10 digs, Kate Luebbe nine and Naber chipped in with eight.

Wood River was led by senior Nya Luai with three kills and two blocks, while Ellie Morgan had nine digs.

Centennial 2 Wahoo Neumann 1

A tough fought three-set win for the Broncos pushed their season record 2-1.

The Broncos smashed 38 team kills on 87 of 105 attacks with Naber the team leader with 14 on 28 of 32 strikes, while Payne had seven kills on 11 of 12 swings.

Wambold remained perfect in setting with 33 assists on 82 of 82 attempts, while the defense was led by Luebbe and Opfer with 15 and 13 digs respectively.

Centennial 2 Fairbury 0

The Bronson earned the title shot at their home event with a solid effort and 2-0 sweep of the Jeffs in their final pool play action.

Naber and Catelynn Bargen led the way at the net with seven and six assists each, while Wambold was 50 of 50 on setting with 14 assists. The junior also led the defense with 11 digs while Molly Prochaska served up four aces.

Championship

Clarkson/Leigh 2 Centennial 0

Both games were hard fought, but in the end the C/L Patriots just had a little too much for the Broncos.

As a team, Centennial had 17 kills with Bargen leading the way with five on 12 of 14 swings, while Payne went 10 of 12 and Naber 29-30 and both finished with four winners.

Payne also had a strong game at the net as she registered four of the team’s six blocks.

Wambold continued to be a strong quarterback of the offense as she was charted with 62 of 63 on sets with 11 assists.

Centennial (3-2) will be in Central City on Tuesday for action against the Bison beginning at 7 p.m.