UTICA – By all indications following a dominating fourth set by the Centennial Broncos over the Sutton Mustangs on Thursday night, momentum should have taken a seat with the Broncos as the two teams went to the fifth and deciding set.

That didn’t prove to be the case however, as the Broncos lost their mental edge and the fifth set by the final score of 15-6.

After the two teams split the first two sets, Sutton winning the first by the score of 25-19 and the third 25-22, Centennial fought back despite facing a set point in the second set for the 26-24 win and a strong fourth set win of 25-16.

The fifth set started out harmless enough as a Sutton net serve gave the Br0ncos a 1-0 lead, but the Mustangs answered back with a kill from senior Carly Skalka, the first of her four in the set to knot the score at 1-1.

A Jacee Height kill; a solo block by Kamryn Steinhauer; Skalka’s second kill of the set and an ace serve from senior libero Reagan Robinson had Centennial head coach Alex Anstine using the first of her two timeouts.

The lead went to 7-1, before Sutton was called for a hitting error.

The Broncos could not get the momentum back as Sutton pushed the deficit to 10-3 and they closed out the win 15-6.

“I think it was just a lack mental toughness. We made a couple of mistakes and you could just see the momentum and the body language go away. We just got down on ourselves and I think we just tried to do too much to get back in the set,” Anstine stated. “I think we got even more rattled because we were trying to put too much pressure on ourselves instead of doing what comes naturally playing together. It was just a lack of mental toughness.”

Along with Skalka’s four kills in the fifth set, senior outside hitter Lily McCroden who unofficially led the Mustangs with 20 kills, had three ace serves in the fifth and the Mustangs as a team had six in set and 11 in the match.

Centennial appeared to have found their stride in the fourth set as they built an early lead of 5-0 and never looked back as senior Karly Naber had seven of her team-high 18 kills and junior Catelynn Bargen had three of her 10 in the game.

“Our passing got better that fourth set and we were able to run all of our hitters instead of just trying to feed on our outsides,” said Anstine. “That way we put the pressure back on them and they actually had to try and play some defense and we weren’t giving them the free balls and down balls. We bought a lot more energy that fourth set and put the pressure on Sutton to make mistakes and they did”

In the second set the Broncos led 21-18, but a 6-2 run put Sutton at set point. A net serve by the Mustangs and kills from Naber and junior Averie Stuhr who had six in the match to go along with four assists and one solo block sent the match to a third set.

The Mustangs were charted with 48 kills in the win to 40 for the Broncos. Along with 20 by McCroden, Skalka added 11 and Haight had eight. Centennial senior Cora Payne had six kills to join Stuhr.

The Broncos had five ace serves with two each from junior Ella Wambold and Naber.

Centennial (9-4) is back in action next Tuesday at Wilber-Clatonia.

“Like I just told them, I was proud of how we came back, but the mental toughness wasn’t there in that fifth set and I thought we beat ourselves in that fifth set and wasn’t that much of what Sutton did,” added Anstine. “A bad pass, a hitting error and a serving error and not controlling our side of the net and not making those mental mistakes was the difference from the fourth to the fifth set.”