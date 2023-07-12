YORK – The York volleyball team went 23-11 during head coach Kelby Phillips’ successful first season last fall, but the Dukes finished one win shy of another ticket to the state tournament after falling to Northwest in the district finals.

Before Phillips and the Dukes can turn their attention to the start of another season this fall, the next few weeks will be crucial to work out some of the kinks during the summer volleyball season before preseason practices begin next month.

“Honestly, we really just got started. We had high school camp Thursday-Friday of last week,” Phillips said. “It was a lot of fun getting to see the girls come back. They’re not really new faces because I taught all the freshmen last year, but it was good to have everybody back in the gym and just kind of get into volleyball mode.”

The Dukes returned to the court again this week, when they welcomed 14 other schools to town for their annual team camp Monday. York won seven of eight sets in pool play and then defeated Deshler in the opening round of tournament play before falling to Centennial in the finals.

Action was split among several locations, with matches taking place at York High School, York Middle School, York University’s Freeman Center and the York City Auditorium.

“I like to look at them for the most part like it doesn’t matter what grade you’re in. If you show up and play and you’re the best one for that position and you’ve earned it, that’s awesome,” Phillips said. “I love camps like this because it gives us an opportunity to try lots of different lineups and lots of different kids in different positions to see who’s ready to step out of their comfort zones and who’s going to show that they really want to step up and run a spot.”

York faces several question marks this fall, as the Dukes will need to replace a host of seniors who filled key roles during Phillips’ first year at the helm. Four of the team’s top five kills leaders (Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Kelly Erwin and Danika Lamberty) are gone, as are five of the Dukes’ six leaders in ace serves.

Defensively, York loses each of its top three blockers (Cast, Erwin and Lamberty) and digs leaders (Josie Loosvelt, Burke and Libby Troester). Troester also led the team with 586 assists last fall.

With so much veteran leadership and production to replace, York’s young guns will be thrown into the fire quickly.

“I do have a couple of returners. We’ve talked a lot about leadership opportunities and what that looks like, not just on the court but throughout the summer and building relationships,” Phillips said. “We do have a pretty young team this year. Of all the girls we have out for the whole program, about a little over half are freshmen, so it’s definitely a young crew but we have a lot of good kids coming back, a lot of good leaders, and they’ve done a really good job including those kids along the way.”

York’s cupboard isn’t completely barren of returning varsity experience, however, as the junior trio of Cynley Wilkinson, Chloe Koch and Reese Hirschfeld all saw extended time on the court last fall.

Wilkinson led the area in kills after racking up 313 winners on a .217 hitting percentage, but she also tallied a team-high 32 aces on 84.3% serving. She also finished the year with 172 digs and 21 blocks and garnered Central Conference first-team honors and a spot on the News-Times’ all-area team.

“Cynley was a very strong attacker for us last year, so one of our big focuses for her this year is a little bit more shots play and being able to control the ball rather than just being a heavy hitter, give her a little more strategy,” Phillips said.

Hirschfeld racked up 210 assists, 32 kills and 10 aces in 39 sets played before an ACL tear in mid-October sidelined the sophomore for the rest of volleyball and all of basketball season. Now that Hirschfeld’s able to return to the court, the incoming junior is making up for lost time.

“This is kind of the first time she’s gotten to come back and play, and she got after it last week,” Phillips said. “You could tell she was itching to be back.”

Koch appeared in 80 sets as a sophomore, amassing 65 kills, 120 digs, 12 blocks and seven aces last fall. She was also one of the Dukes’ key contributors off the bench during basketball season in the winter, and Phillips said the junior-to-be is “ready to be a leader, ready to play hard and show what it means to play for York volleyball.”

Wilkinson, Hirschfeld and Koch provide a solid trio of veteran leadership and returning experience, but outside of the three juniors it’ll be a lot of fresh faces in the York lineup this fall. Phillips said she expected sophomores Katlyn Krausnick and Kali Wardyn – who’s coming off an ACL injury of her own – to be in the mix alongside incoming freshmen Addison Andersen, Kinslee Kern, Murfee Nickels, Kayley Gregg and Claire Koch, Chloe’s younger sister.

Adding to the transition is the fact a lot of the youngsters have spent time trying out different positions, according to Phillips. Andersen played middle as an eighth grader, but the coaches have moved her to the outside this summer and “she’s come out swinging fearlessly.”

Kern is seeing time at setter and Claire Koch’s gotten some reps in the back row, with girls like Krausnick, Nickels and Gregg seeing some action in the middle.

“We have a lot of kids in some different positions, and I can’t wait to watch and see how it turns out,” Phillips said.

Even with the youth infusion, York figures to benefit from the presence of seniors Melbee Nickels and Skylar Huber as they form a solid core of veteran leaders with the junior trio.

Despite the summer season just getting started, Phillips and the Dukes have placed special emphasis on their serve and pass.

“Serve receive is going to be huge. We’re going to spend a lot of time on defense again,” she said. “We’re a little bit undersized, so we joke about anybody tall in our program, they’re ‘York tall,’ not actually tall. We’ve got to be really disciplined in the little things to compensate for that, but these girls play really, really hard. Our goal is to be relentless competitors and so far, I’ve seen that out of them every time they’ve stepped on the floor.”

With so many unknowns entering the fall, Phillips’ second season in York won’t come without its fair share of challenges, but for her part the head coach believes she’ll be much better equipped to handle them after having a year of experience under her belt.

“Now we can really focus on the heart of volleyball. Some of the administrative stuff, the managerial things I know what to expect now with that so we can really get down to focusing on our details and how we’re structuring all of our preseason practices,” she said. “I had a great group of seniors last year, but I’m very excited that I have kids coming back and they are young, so we kind of get to mold them into what we want this to look like and hopefully continue that sense of culture for years to come.”