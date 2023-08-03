YORK – With the calendar flipped to August, the 2023 high school volleyball season is just around the corner. Eight of the York News-Times’ 10 coverage schools will hit the court on the season’s opening day – Thursday, Aug. 25 – to begin their seasons; Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains will face each other Monday, Aug. 28 in the season opener for both teams.

For the three weeks leading up to the season opener, the News-Times sports desk will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the first of three installments. The second will run on Aug. 10 and the final installment on Aug. 17.

Shyanne Anderson, SR., Cross County – OH

The Cross County girls went 29-5 last fall and capped head coach Emmie Noyd’s first season with a trip to Lincoln and the program’s first state appearance since 2013, thanks in large part to the play of Shyanne Anderson.

After working primarily as a setter during her first two seasons, Anderson moved outside in the first year of the Noyd regime and ranked second on Cross County with 256 winners; that tally landed her fifth on the final area kills chart.

She was the team’s most efficient attacker as she hit .206 for the season and racked up double-digit kills in 10 of the Cougars’ 34 matches. She also served 91.3% while crushing 39 aces and racked up 268 digs and 38 blocks defensively en route to first-team all-CRC recognition and News-Times all-area honors.

Anderson was at her best during the postseason as the senior-to-be hammered a career-high 18 kills in Cross County’s five-set win over Fullerton in the sub-district finals and tied for the team high with 10 winners against Amherst at the state tournament; she added nine kills in the sub-district semis against Shelby-Rising City and eight in the district final sweep of Wakefield.

All told, Anderson racked up 45 kills and hit .222 across the Cougars’ four postseason matches.

“Shyanne switched positions and became a 6 rotation outside hitter,” Noyd said after the season. “She led the team in hitting percentage and digs.”

Karley Naber, SR., Centennial – OH

Centennial improved upon a rebuilding year in 2021 by going 19-14 and finishing as the SNC tournament runner-up last fall, with Karley Naber’s performance playing a key part in the turnaround.

Naber hammered a team-high 225 kills on 774 chances as a junior, good for the No. 9 slot on the final area leaderboard. She hit .179 and served 93% with 51 aces – second-most among area athletes – while finishing second on the Broncos and sixth in the area with 319 digs.

Naber also tallied 19 assists and 15 blocks en route to first-team all-SNC honors, and she was a News-Times all-area selection.

“Karley did a great job this year being a leader on and off the court. She was our most consistent player,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said at the end of the year. She worked hard at practices and games. She has a lot of volleyball knowledge and always knew where to put the ball in a pressure situation. She led our team in kills and aces. She is very coachable and does what we coaches ask her to do. She has made a ton of growth since her freshman year and I am looking forward to what her senior season holds.”

Kaydence Haase, SO., Exeter-Milligan/Friend – OH

It’s a new era for Exeter-Milligan, as the school will co-op with Friend in all sports for the first time this year. Head coach Madalynn Fousek will have plenty of weapons to work with, including incoming sophomore Kaydence Haase.

The outside hitter made her impact felt on the court from day one, finishing second on the T-Wolves with 260 kills, the third-most among area athletes. Haase hit .204 and ranked sixth among area leaders with 43 ace serves.

She also made her presence felt defensively with 215 digs and nine blocks. Haase was a first-team all-CRC pick and a News-Times all-area selection as a freshman and only figures to get better.

“Kaydence was huge for us. She is only a freshman and is putting up numbers that a lot of athletes don’t reach until their junior or senior years,” Fousek said after the season. “We put a lot of pressure on Kaydence and she handled it really well. She was one of our most consistent, all-around players. She passed, served, and attacked really well each game. She was definitely a game-changer for us.”