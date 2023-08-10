YORK – With the calendar flipped to August, the 2023 high school volleyball season is just around the corner. Eight of the York News-Times’ 10 coverage schools will hit the court on the season’s opening day – Thursday, Aug. 25 – to begin their seasons; Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains will face each other Monday, Aug. 28 in the season opener for both teams.

For the three weeks leading up to the season opener, the News-Times sports desk will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the second of three installments, with the final installment scheduled to run on Aug. 17.

Cynley Wilkinson, JR., York – OHEntering the 2022 season, York volleyball faced the challenge of replacing the offensive firepower lost form the graduation of Masa Scheierman, who’d collected over 500 kills in back-to-back seasons and capped her prep career with 1,704 total winners and a .261 hitting percentage.

Fortunately for first-year head coach Kelby Phillips, sophomore outside hitter Cynley Wilkinson stepped up to fill the void in a big way. Wilkinson hit .217 during her breakout campaign as she hammered an area-high 313 kills, 33 more winners than the next-best mark.

Wilkinson racked up double-digit kills in 14 of 31 matches, including 10 contests with at least 13 winners. Twice, she eclipsed the 20-kill mark with a season-high 23 winners in a four-set loss to Northwest on Oct. 18 despite only playing in three sets before leaving early with an injury, and she collected 21 kills in a 3-1 victory over Crete on Sept. 27.

She also paced the Dukes with 32 aces and served 84.3% to pair with her offensive firepower; she also finished the year with nine set assists. Defensively, Wilkinson recorded 172 digs and 21 blocks en route to a first-team all-Central Conference selection.

“Cynley led the team in kills and aces. As a valuable part to our offense she grew so much this season as both a front row and back row player,” Phillips said. Wilkinson also earned a spot on the York News-Times all-area team.

Cora Payne, SR., Centennial – MH

The other half of Centennial’s dynamic junior duo alongside Karley Naber, middle hitter Cora Payne turned in a solid 2022 campaign as the Broncos went 19-14 and finished as Southern Nebraska Conference tournament runner-ups.

Payne was one of Centennial’s more efficient hitters as she whacked 178 kills on 491 swings, good for a .198 hitting percentage. The junior also routinely made her presence felt at the net, pacing the team in blocks as she ranked sixth among final area leaders with 57 stuffed attacks.

In the Broncos’ three-set loss to Fullerton in the sub-district semifinals, Payne led the offense as she hit .217 and hammered a season-high 11 kills. She also had 10 winners in an upset of top-seeded Sutton in the SNC semis and finished with double-digit kills in three matches.

Payne netted a season-high five blocks against Milford on Sept. 1, matched that total a week later against Fairbury and then tallied five stuffed attacks for the third time in two weeks on Sept. 13, also against the Jeffs. She also recorded four blocks twice, first against Superior on Oct. 17 and then again in the sub-district loss to Fullerton.

“Cora really stepped it up for us this year. She was a great leader on the court and wasn’t afraid to take charge in pressure situations,” Broncos head coach Alex Anstine said. “She really improved her attacking and blocking this year. When we were able to get our middles involved she did a great job putting the ball away.”

Payne capped her junior season with 20 aces on 82% serving to pair with 62 digs and seven assists. She earned second-team all-SNC honors for her performance on the court and was a News-Times all-area pick.

Rylee Ackerson, JR., High Plains – MB

Rylee Ackerson took big strides on the court during her sophomore season and saw improvement in her numbers across the board as she helped High Plains win 23 of 32 matches and reach the district finals. The Storm’s middle blocker ranked third on the team with 136 kills and tied for fourth with 26 aces, but Ackerson’s biggest impact came at the net as she collected 57 of High Plains’ 99 total blocks, good enough to land in a tie for sixth on the final area charts.

Ackerson collected double-digit kills twice, racking up 11 winners against McCool Junction on Sept. 27 and 10 kills in a sub-district finals loss to Exeter-Milligan. She crushed a season-high four aces on Oct. 6 against Fillmore Central and had three aces in a Sept. 22 win over Shelby-Rising City.

Of Ackerson’s 57 blocks, a season-high five of them came against East Butler on Sept. 17. She notched four blocks a week earlier against McCool and finished with three rejections on seven different occasions.

“Rylee was an aggressive blocker at the net for us,” High Plains head coach Nicole Keenan said last season. Ackerson was a News-Times all-area selection for her performance on the court last fall.