YORK – With the calendar flipped to August, the 2023 high school volleyball season is just around the corner. Eight of the York News-Times’ 10 coverage schools will hit the court on the season’s opening day – Thursday, Aug. 25 – to begin their seasons; Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains will face each other Monday, Aug. 28 in the season opener for both teams.

For the three weeks leading up to the season opener, the News-Times sports desk will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2022 and post-season accolades.

This is the final of three installments.

Lilly Peterson, SR., Cross County – MH

The breakout junior campaign of Lilly Peterson was one of the key factors in the Cougars’ run to the state tournament last fall, as she ranked third on the team and eighth on the final area leaderboard with 234 kills.

The middle hitter collected double-digit winners in six matches, netting a season-high 13 on three different occasions, including the Cougars’ five-set win over BDS in the CRC finals and again a week later in a 3-2 win against Fullerton in the sub-district finals. Peterson also tied for the team high with 10 kills in the state loss to Amherst.

Her .198 hitting percentage made her Cross County’s second-most efficient attacker behind classmate Shyanne Anderson, but Peterson was also a forced to be reckoned with at the net as she racked up 71 blocks, the second-most on the team and fifth-best figure among area athletes, and stuffed a season-best eight attacks in the win over Fullerton.

“Lilly was a six rotation middle,” head coach Emmie Noyd said after the season. “She is a dynamic individual for our team.” For her play on the court, Peterson earned first-team all-CRC honors and was a York News-Times all-area selection.

Savana Krupicka, SR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend – OH

The T-Wolves’ kills leader, Savana Krupicka ranked second among all area leaders with 266 winners on a .195 hitting percentage as she helped Exeter-Milligan get to within one set of a return trip to state in the final season before co-opping with Friend this fall.

Krupicka racked up at least 10 kills in 10 different matches, and she eclipsed 15 winners four times with a season-high 23 kills against Nebraska Lutheran on Oct. 4. At the service line, she tallied 35 aces on 81% serving and notched 14 assists and eight blocks to pair with 229 digs.

“Savana has grown so much this year. She was consistent and she carried a heavy load,” head coach Madalynn Fousek said at the end of the year. “Not only did she step up her play on the court but was a huge leader for us off of the court. Savana has a powerful swing that a lot of teams were unable to handle. She also was able to find different shots and tool the blockers more than a lot of outside hitters that I watched.”

Krupicka was a News-Times all-area pick and garnered all-CRC honorable mention for her performance during her junior campaign.

Hayden Mierau, SR., Heartland

One of the top servers in the area last fall, Heartland junior Hayden Mierau topped the final area leaderboard with a whopping 57 aces while serving 89.6%. She finished with a season-high six aces twice in a pair of September victories over Wilber-Clatonia and Fillmore Central.

The Huskies’ setter also landed on the final area charts in set assists, where she racked up 507 to rank fifth. Mierau tallied double-digit assists in all but four of Heartland’s matches and netted at least 20 assists nine times with a season-best 30 in a loss to Thayer Central on Sept. 24.

Defensively, Mierau recorded 302 digs to land in a tie for ninth among area leaders. She also collected 44 kills and 13 blocks for the Huskies en route to third-team all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors.