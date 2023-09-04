SIOUX FALLS, SD – The York Dukes made the trip north on Friday to compete at the Augustana Twilight held at the Yankton Trail Park.

Seven of the York girls and boys runners competed in the high school 5K portion, while the remainder of the team ran in the 3K.

Senior Kassidy Stuckey was among the 334 girls in the 5K and she ran a time of 18:37.39 to take fifth place.

“Kassidy Stuckey had a great race finishing fifth. She ran over 23 seconds faster than last season. The meet had some of the best runners in the Heartland and most of the runners near the front of the race were state champions,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “ Kassidy was the top Nebraska finisher, finishing over a minute ahead of defending Class D cross country champion Jordyn Arens of Crofton. Annah Perdue had a really good race despite being boxed in for much of the race. She really moved up a lot the last mile. Naomi Renner and Emory Conrad both had really good races too.”

The winning time in the girls race was turned in by Libby Castelli of Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School as she was clocked at 17:31.11 and second place went to Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley HS with a 17:51.89.

The Dukes as a team finished 10th in the 34-team field with 381 points.

Following Stuckey was freshman Annah Perdue in 79th place with her time of 21:04.10; placing in the top 100 in 97th as well was sophomore Naomi Renner with a 21:21.55 and in 138th rounding out the Dukes scoring was senior Emory Conrad whose time was 21:47.81.

Also competing in the 5K was sophomore Ryleigh Wright who was clocked at 22:13.81 for 173rd and in 192nd place was senior Emma Snider with h=her time of 22:29.90.

“There were 72 high schools represented on Friday and our girls finished 10th. The York girls were the top Nebraska school, beating some good Class A schools,” said Rasmussen. “The meet also scored five runners compared to four runners for Class B in Nebraska. It shows that we have good depth despite being a small team this season.

On the boys side the only Dukes runner to compete in the 6K portion was sophomore Carter Jacobsen who was 254th of 422 runners with a time of 18:59.97.

“Carter Jacobsen had a solid race for the boys. He competed hard and was on pace to have a great race,” stated Rasmussen. “He faded some his last mile but it was still a good start to the season for him. Several other runners will run their first 5k next week.”

The winning time on the boy’s side was 15:10.15 by Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez. The team championship went to Creighton Preps with 73 points, second was Fremont with 172 and rounding out the top three was Sioux Falls Christian with 212.

York will be back in action at Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora on Friday for the Aurora Huskies invite.

Boys 3K results - 14th as a team.

91. Weston Piper, 11:17.25; 104. Sergio Rodriguez 11:23.90; 139. Axton Martin, 11:39.02; 163. Isaiah Kreifels, 11:47.87; 180. Anthony Stahr, 11:52.17; 383. Joe Rodriguez, 13:57.10; 254.

Girls 3K results- no team score

123. Addison Pinneo, 14:08.37; 169. Allie Holmes, 14:30.06.