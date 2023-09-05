BEATRICE – On a warm and sunny Saturday morning the Exeter-Milligan/Friend cross country team headed south to the Beatrice invite.

This is the first season for the EMF runners after both school agreed to coop in all high school sports, not just football.

The girls team did not figure in the team score as only one runner, Kyler Sladek represented the Bobcats. Sladek competed well in her second ever 5K.”

“Kyler Sladek kept pace with her run in the HS 5K at Beatrice,” said head coach Lisa Kanode. “She was only a minute behind her personal record and is always concentrating hard on the girl in front of her.”

The boys were led by Keltyn Kirchoff who was 67th in a field of 147 runners with a time of 20:49, while Grady Beeson was 92nd as he was clocked at 22:32.

“EMF competed against five Class B Schools, four Class C Schools, and only one other Class D schools. We were down a runner due to illness. It was a great experience for us to see the bigger schools,” commented Kanode. “Our perspective on the sport in general has grown and we can see the bigger picture I think and will be able to appreciate the work and dedication that goes into a sport that is so new to us. No personal records for the EMF HS boys team, just an eye-opening experience that we can grow from.”

The Bobcats will be in Crete on Thursday for the Milford invite at Doane University.