Every so often, I am reminded the sports gods must have a pretty good sense of humor.

There I was last Thursday, still basking in the aftermath of the spectacle that was Volleyball Day in Nebraska and thinking just how nice it was for the universe to make things easy and hand me that week’s column topic gift-wrapped with a bow on top just for fun.

Naturally, that night Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. launched a second-inning grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers out in L.A. to become the founding father of baseball’s 30-60 club — 30 home runs, 60 stolen bases.

And I had to wait a whole week to sit down and write about my favorite player on my favorite team creating baseball history.

Now, Acuña’s detractors will sit here and tell you his record doesn’t mean anything because of the bigger bases and the added rules limiting pickoff attempts or the angle of the sun in the sky or how the outfield grass was cut or whatever other ridiculous reason they can think of.

It’s not like I can’t totally see where they might be coming from, and I get the logic behind thinking that just maybe it’s a smidge easier to steal bases when the bags are bigger and pitchers are limited in how many times they can implement a pickoff attempt to try and keep the runner at bay.

And I’m not naive enough to think some of the best base-swipers in MLB history — hello, Rickey Henderson — wouldn’t also be the best stealers in today’s game.

However, it seems to me the “stealing bases is too easy today so it’s not a real record” crowd is fantastically overstating the potential effect the changes may have. If it were so easy to steal bases in today’s game, why aren’t there five, 10, 15, 20 guys with 60 steals?

Here’s a small factoid: Entering Thursday’s action, there is only one man with at least 60 steals this season, and his name is Ronald Acuña Jr. Only two guys—Acuña and Oakland’s Esteury Ruiz — have at least 50.

There’s only four players—Acuña, Ruiz, Corbin Carroll and CJ Abrams — who even have 40 steals. Acuña has 63 steals and is five clear of Ruiz for the MLB lead. He’s 22 stolen bases ahead of Carroll in third and has 23 more than Abrams.

To even reach half of Acuña’s stolen bases, a player would have to have at least 32 steals, something only seven guys in the majors have done. Even if we round down to expand it to 31 steals, that still eliminates all but eight players.

Simply put, Acuña is stealing more bases — a lot more — than pretty much everybody else in the sport, and it’s not just because of the new rules. Heck, during a series at Colorado early last week, the Rockies even threw over to first base for a pickoff throw and he still stole second safely.

That’s also only taking into account one half of the equation. It’s one thing to simply steal a lot of bases, but it’s another to do it while also hitting for power. Of the four players with at least 40 steals, Acuña is the only one with even 25 home runs; Ruiz only has three, Carroll is at 24 and Abrams has 15.

Looking at the top 10 leaders in stolen bases, six of them have fewer than 20 home runs and Acuña is the only one with 30, though Carroll (24), Julio Rodriguez (27) and Bobby Witt Jr. (28) are all close.

Even the great Rickey Henderson, for all his prowess on the base paths, never hit for the kind of power Acuña has displayed this season. He only hit 20 dingers four times and never more than 28, which he did twice during 60-steal seasons in 1986 (87 steals) and 1990 (65 steals).

Barry Bonds held the previous record for most steals in a 30-home run season with 52 in 1990. It was the only season in which Bonds had even 45 steals.

There’s also this: when Acuña completed baseball’s first 30-60 season last Thursday in Los Angeles, he did so on Aug. 31. That means he eclipsed a plateau nobody else in baseball history had ever done, and he did it before the calendar even flipped over to September with a full month of the season still remaining.

It would take a little bit of a hot streak down the stretch to do it, but with 32 homers and 63 steals entering Thursday, Acuña still has a chance at a 40-70 season, needing eight home runs and seven steals the rest of the way to do it.

Regardless of whether or not Acuña eventually wins MVP — Mookie Betts has been stellar this season for the Dodgers and is probably the runaway MVP in pretty much any other year — his accomplishment in creating a new piece of baseball history should not be understated.

Only one man in MLB history can say they belong in the 30-60 club, and that man accomplished the feat with a month of games still remaining on the schedule. Ronald Acuña Jr. is a special baseball player and his performance this season is truly remarkable, regardless of how little someone might value stolen bases or what they think of the new rules.