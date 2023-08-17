The dog days of summer are firmly in the rearview mirror and school coming back in session, we’ve officially reached the start of another fall sports season. Softball and girls golf began Thursday and Hampton kicks off the area football season with a Week Zero game Friday night, with the rest of the fall sports set to being next Thursday and Friday.

Last fall provided a bit of a challenge as our deadline was moved up to 9:10, and just in case we thought that wasn’t fun enough, the stars have aligned to make our deadline is even earlier this year because our plates are now printed in Omaha instead of Grand Island.

Moving forward for the foreseeable future, Ken and I will be working on a print deadline of 8:40. This, of course, means that all the football games that weren’t over in time to make next-day print coverage a year ago will be even less over by deadline this season.

The move comes with the added bonus of making other nighttime coverage of sports like volleyball more iffy in terms of making the deadline for next-day print coverage. Whenever this happens, we will still have a web version of the story to go up online that night with the print edition to run one day later.

In those cases, the next-day print coverage will consist of a lead photo and a QR code that will link back to the web version of the story. It’s definitely not the most ideal situation, but sometimes you just have to make the best out of the cards you’ve been dealt.

For the first week, I’ll be at the York softball tri with Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Thursday night while Ken tackles Polk County’s opener against Highway 91. We’ll be able to run stories from both York and FCEMF’s matchups against CCV because the tri starts at 4 p.m., but we will hold the nightcap between the two area school to run as lede in Saturday’s paper.

On Friday I’ll head over to Hampton to cover the Hawks’ Week Zero game against Franklin, and Saturday will see Ken covering the York softball quad in addition to my trip out to Utica for the Centennial tri with FCEMF and Bishop Neumann.

In the end, the fall sports season is probably my favorite because it’s got the widest variety of sports available to cover, and you can rest assured that Ken and I will do our best to dutifully cover each of our area schools and teams to the best of our abilities.