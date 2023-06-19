YORK – This year marks the 18th year the York News-Times has presented its annual Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards. The awards were first presented in the 2005-06 school year and are designed to recognize the area athletes who go above and beyond for their respective schools by competing in one sport during each of the fall, winter and spring seasons.

The only requirement for consideration for the award is that the athlete must have been a three-sport athlete during the school year. On Monday night, the News-Times sports desk named York junior Kassidy Stuckey the Female Athlete of the Year and Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert the Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

Stuckey is the 14th overall York recipient and the seventh Duke female to earn the award, while Richert is the Knights’ first winner – meaning all 10 area schools have had an athlete named Athlete of the Year at least once.

This year’s finalists were Stuckey, Savannah Horne (Centennial), Lilly Peterson (Cross County), Savana Krupicka (Exeter-Milligan) and McKenna Yates (McCool Junction) on the girls' side and Richert, Alex Noyd (Cross County), Marcus Krupicka (Exeter-Milligan), Trev Peters (Heartland) and Ryan Seevers (York) for the boys.

Stuckey, the Female Athlete of the Year in 2021-22, is the third athlete to win the award twice, joining Cross County’s Megan Allison in 2006-07 and 2007-08 and Heartland’s Taylor Quiring in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

The York junior placed sixth at the state cross country meet in the fall and won both the Central Conference crown and the district title. At the Augustana Twilight meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota – a race featuring 356 runners from across the country – Stuckey crossed the line in sixth place. She competed on the first York High School girls bowling team, qualified for the state meet and came within seven pins of earning a state medal. On the track in the spring, Stuckey brought home a state silver medal in the 1600, a bronze in the 3200 and finished atop the final area charts in each of the 800, 1600 and 3200.

Richert – who also plays a fourth sport as he competes on the York Legion baseball team in the summer – threw for over 350 yards a game during his junior year but was even better on the gridiron this fall, completing 60.6% of his passes (157 of 229) for 2,365 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also amassed 561 yards and on 75 carries with another 16 scores on the ground to finish as the Knights’ leading rusher.

During the basketball season, Richert led the area in scoring with 21.4 points per game on 46.5% shooting (160 of 344) from the floor, 35.5% (59 of 166) from beyond the arc and 89% (70 of 79) at the foul line; all three efficiency numbers were career highs as Richert set the Knights’ career scoring record with 1,303 points.

In the spring, Richert was second among area leaders in the high jump and won a pair of state track medals in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The Knights’ state time in both races were the fastest marks in the area this season.

The full features on both Stuckey and Richert will run in Wednesday’s sports page.