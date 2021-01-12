Storm travels to Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK-The second weekend in January has always been set aside for the two-day High Plains Invite, which is held at Central Community College in Columbus due to its popularity.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Norm Manstedt Invite was not held this year.

High Plains traveled to Battle Creek instead and had five wrestlers compete at the BC Invite.

Class B Gering came away with the team title, edging Boone Central 332.5 to 227.5 for the team title.

High Plains finished eighth out of nine teams with 52 points.

The best overall finished came from Hunter Gress (6-6) who lost to Ashton Schafer of Boone Central in the finals and picked us second place.

Four of the team’s five wrestlers placed during the tournament.

Third place went to Wyatt Urkoski (14-8) at 138 pounds as he defeated Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central 3-2.

At 120 pounds, Lance Russell (12-7) took fifth and Javier Moreno (10-6) at 132 pounds took sixth.

High Plains will compete at the Cross County Invite on Saturday.

Team scoring-1.Gering 232.5; 2.Boone Central 227.5; 3.O’Neill 165.5; 4.Thayer Central 146; Cozad 140; Adams Central 138; Battle Creek 123; High Plains 52; Shelby-RC 33.