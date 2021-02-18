Storm’s state wrestling qualifiers done after day one

OMAHA - The High Plains Storm qualified four wrestlers for this year’s Class D State Wrestling Championships which got underway on Wednesday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Class A wrestled in the morning session and Class D started at 5 p.m. and went well into the evening before wrapping up action.

The Storm saw all four of their wrestlers bow out on opening day with just one of the four grapplers starting out with a win.

The team race after the first day has Plainview on top with 57 points, in second is Elkhorn Valley with 40.5 and rounding out the top three is Southwest with 37. High Plains is tied for 39th with nine points.

Here are the results for the High Plains athletes.

Ratings are from February 3 –Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association/Huskerland rankings

120-Lance Russell, FR

Russell, FR., defeated Mason Toner, Perkins County (1:31)

No. 1 Dayton Gipe, SO., Sandhills Valley (38-0) defeated Russell (MD 16-0)

No. 6 Logan Peterson, SR., South Loup (31-12) defeated Russell (8-2)