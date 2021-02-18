Storm’s state wrestling qualifiers done after day one

OMAHA - The High Plains Storm qualified four wrestlers for this year’s Class D State Wrestling Championships which got underway on Wednesday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Class A wrestled in the morning session and Class D started at 5 p.m. and went well into the evening before wrapping up action.
The Storm saw all four of their wrestlers bow out on opening day with just one of the four grapplers starting out with a win.
The team race after the first day has Plainview on top with 57 points, in second is Elkhorn Valley with 40.5 and rounding out the top three is Southwest with 37. High Plains is tied for 39th with nine points.
Here are the results for the High Plains athletes.
Ratings are from February 3 –Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association/Huskerland rankings
120-Lance Russell, FR
Russell, FR., defeated Mason Toner, Perkins County (1:31)
No. 1 Dayton Gipe, SO., Sandhills Valley (38-0) defeated Russell (MD 16-0)
No. 6 Logan Peterson, SR., South Loup (31-12) defeated Russell (8-2)
Russell ends his freshman season with a record of 25-13.
132-Javier Moreno, JR
Cole Broeker, Southern Valley (29-15) defeated Javier Moreno (5:57)
Russell defeated Connor Cluff, SR., (21-11), Kimball (11-2)
No. 4 Tanner Frahm, SO., Plainview (41-5) defeated Moreno (6-3)
Moreno’s junior season comes to an end with a record of 32-16
138-Wyatt Urkoski, FR
No. 1 Garrett Latimer, SR., (50-4) Southwest defeated Urkoski (7-4)
Urkoski defeated Colton Pouk, JR., Perkins County (4:30)
No. 2 Samuel Foster, JR., (49-2) Sutherland defeated Urkoski (1:37)
Urkoski’s freshman year on the mats end with a record of 37-18.
160-Hunter Gress, JR
No. 5 Trevin Brecka, JR., (26-10), East Butler defeated Gress (MD 13-0)
Koby Welling, JR., (24-6), Crawford defeated Gress (4:30)
Gress completes his final high school season on the mats with a record of 18-17.