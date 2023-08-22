YORK – On Saturday, Aug. 26, the York Fusion softball program will induct the inaugural class for the York Softball Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. before the first games of that day’s York quad.

“The idea for a Hall of Fame came about a year ago as a way to honor the legacy of those that have grown the sport of softball in our community. Some of the York Fusion softball organization board members, including myself, wanted a way to show the community and the thousands of people each year that come through the York Ball Complex just how special York softball is,” York High School assistant coach Chad Mattox said. “After we decided this was going to come to fruition, I started digging into our YHS softball record book and researching all the great success that York Fusion softball has had over the years and came up with some names of people that we thought should be honored. Our York Softball Hall of Fame committee settled on a first group of inductees that we feel represent the standard of excellence that York softball has been known for and hopefully will continue to be known for into the future. We hope to add a player/coach/contributor/team each year and honor them before a softball game.”

This week, the News-Times will run two bios per day leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday morning.

Lauren Riley, York Fusion/York Dukes

Lauren Riley was one of, if not the best offensive player in York softball history. A part of multiple state championship teams for York Fusion and a four-year starter for the Dukes, Riley was the definition of a leadoff hitter. Riley, at the time of her graduation, held multiple NSAA Class B records for runs scored, and she still currently holds a majority of season and career offensive category records for the Dukes. Her senior year offensive statistics were simply amazing with a .584 batting average, 59 hits, 68 runs scored, .635 on base percentage, 11 home runs, and 33 stolen bases. Riley was a multiple time All-Conference and All-State player for the Dukes.

Kylee Nixon, York Fusion/York Dukes/Concordia University

Kylee Nixon was a part of multiple state championships for the York Fusion Softball program and a four-year starter for the York Dukes high school softball team. During her four years on the York High School team, they were four-time Class B state qualifiers and compiled a 121-18 record during that stretch. Nixon started at catcher for three seasons and was a part of the battery that had multiple no hitters and perfect games. She was a multiple time Central Conference and All State player. Nixon had one of the best statistical batting years for the York Dukes during her senior year where she had a .500 batting average, 7 home runs, and only one strike out in 100 plate appearances. Nixon went on to play collegiately at Concordia University where she was a four-year starter at second base and earned GPAC All-Conference honors multiple times.