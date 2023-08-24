YORK – On Saturday, August 26, just before the start of the York Dukes’ softball quad tournament at the York Ballpark Complex at around 9:30 a.m., 10 members will be inducted into the first-ever York Fusion Softball Hall of Fame.

The first year of York Fusion Softball dates back to 2009.

Chad Mattox, who is an assistant coach on this year’s York Dukes softball team and has also coached Fusion teams, said that this was a way to show the community the caliber of players and coaches who have come through the Fusion program.

“The idea for a Hall of Fame came about a year ago as a way to honor the legacy of those that have grown the sport of softball in our community,” explained Mattox. “Some of the York Fusion softball organization board members, including myself, wanted a way to show the community and the thousands of people each year that come through the York Ball Complex just how special York softball is.”

Mattox said once the idea was finalized, the work began to find the first class.

“After we decided this was going to come to fruition, I started digging into our YHS softball record book and researching all the great success that York Fusion softball has had over the years and came up with some names of people that we thought should be honored,” commented Mattox. “Our York Softball Hall of Fame committee, settled on a first group of inductees, that we feel represent the standard of excellence that York softball has been known for and hopefully will continue to be known for into the future. We hope to add a player/coach/contributor/team each year and honor them before a softball game.”

The News-Times sports desk will run two bios per day for the 2023 class leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday morning.

Karlee Seevers — York Fusion/York Dukes/UNL

Karlee Seevers is the most accomplished player in York softball history to date. Seevers was a part of multiple state championships for the York Fusion Softball program and a huge part of a dominant stretch at York High School with four Class B state tournament appearances. Seevers, a three-time Super State player and a four-time Class B and Central Conference player, is the most recognized and decorated player in York softball history. Seevers still holds multiple Class B state records for pitching, including most perfect games, wins, and shutouts in a career. Seevers is also in the top two of every individual and career record for pitching at York High School. Also a great batter, Seevers would be considered one of the all time greats just with her batting statistics. She still holds the career record for doubles at York while being in the top five in most other batting categories. Seevers went on to play softball at UNL, earning numerous accolades during her tenure there.

Hannah (Riley) Robb — York Fusion/York Dukes

Hannah (Riley) Robb was a standout player for the York Fusion Softball and York Dukes softball programs. A multi-year starter for the Dukes, Robb was influential in the rise of the York Duke softball program which ultimately sealed a second-place finish at the 2013 Class B state tournament. Robb was an outstanding offensive player for the Dukes and is still in the top ten in most individual and career offensive record categories. Robb was a multiple time All Conference and All State player for the York Duke softball program.