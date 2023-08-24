YORK – On Saturday, August 26, just before the start of the York Dukes’ softball quad tournament at the York Ballpark Complex at around 9:30 a.m., 10 members will be inducted into the first-ever York Fusion Softball Hall of Fame.

The first year of York Fusion Softball dates back to 2009.

Chad Mattox, who is an assistant coach on this year’s York Dukes softball team and has also coached Fusion teams, said that this was a way to show the community the caliber of players and coaches who have come through the Fusion program.

“The idea for a Hall of Fame came about a year ago as a way to honor the legacy of those that have grown the sport of softball in our community,” explained Mattox. “Some of the York Fusion softball organization board members, including myself, wanted a way to show the community and the thousands of people each year that come through the York Ball Complex just how special York softball is.”

Mattox said once the idea was finalized, the work began to find the first class.

“After we decided this was going to come to fruition, I started digging into our YHS softball record book and researching all the great success that York Fusion softball has had over the years and came up with some names of people that we thought should be honored,” commented Mattox. “Our York Softball Hall of Fame committee, settled on a first group of inductees, that we feel represent the standard of excellence that York softball has been known for and hopefully will continue to be known for into the future. We hope to add a player/coach/contributor/team each year and honor them before a softball game.”

The News-Times sports desk will run two bios per day for the 2023 class leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday morning.

Taylor Kadavy — York Fusion/York Dukes/UNK/UNL

Taylor Kadavy was one of the most dominant players in all of York softball history. Feared on the mound and equally great with a bat in her hand, she could do it all on the softball field. Kadavy led the York Dukes to their first Class B state tournament appearance in 2012 and finished 2nd in the state in 2013. Kadavy had several Class B state records at the time of her graduation, including most consecutive wins in a season, runs batted in a career, and most triples in a game. She was also a multiple time Central Conference and All State player. Kadavy still holds the career records for batting average and on base percentage while also being in the top five of almost every pitching and batting category. Kadavy went on to play collegiately at UNK and UNL.

Jordyn Stearns — York Fusion/York Dukes/Doane University

Jordyn Stearns is one of the most accomplished players in York softball history. A member of multiple state championship teams for York Fusion and also a key part of the most successful four-year period in York High School softball history, Stearns could do it all for both programs. A four year starter for the Dukes, Stearns was known for her power at the plate and for her amazing ability to get runners home during her at bats. Stearns held NSAA Class B records at the end of her high school career for most hits in a game, most runs batted in for a career, and most runs batted in for a season. She was a multiple time All Conference and All State player for the Dukes. To this day, Stearns still holds multiple season and career records in various batting categories for the York Dukes. Stearns went on to play collegiately at Doane University where she was a multi-year starter for the Tigers.