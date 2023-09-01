YORK – The York Dukes wasted very little time getting the offense untracked on Thursday night, as they scored nine times in the top of the first and went on to the 10-2 win over Aurora in softball action at the York Ballpark Complex.

Both teams finished the game with six hits each, but the Huskies pitching staff also added four walks and one hit batter as the Dukes took advantage of their opportunities.

After their tough 13-11 loss to Class B rated Hastings on Tuesday night York was looking to close out their 11-game home stand in style as they will embark on a road trip for 14 of their next 18 games.

The Dukes will not be back on their home diamond until September 12 when they face Lincoln Northwest.

The offense was led by sophomore Avery Albers with two hits in three at-bats, with a double and one run batted in; senior Ellie Gartner also had a pair of hits in three trips to the plate and she drove in two runs, while junior Lauryn Mattox had one, a home run, and she plated three runners.

Senior Maggie Rauert also had three RBI as she also homered and senior Ellie Peterson had one hit and one run batted in.

Mattox picked up the win with five innings of work, six hits and two runs, both of which were earned. She also recorded four Ks.

Aurora’s Adi Fahrnbruch had two of the Huskies' hits, which included a double, while junior Hannah Janda had two RBIs.

York (5-6) will travel to Milford on Tuesday, September 5.