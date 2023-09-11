COLUMBUS – York softball hit the road for the Lakeview invite over the weekend riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s action at Bradshaw Park.

The streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to Twin River, but that lone blemish was sandwiched between a 9-4 win over Boone Central and a 10-4 victory over the host Vikings in the third-place game as the Dukes went 2-1 on the day and improved to 9-7 on the season.

York 9, Boone Central 4

In the third inning, York cracked the game wide open as the Dukes sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the frame. That would prove to be all the cushion needed in a 9-4 victory, though things got a little dicey after Boone Central capitalized on a pair of errors to score twice in the top of the sixth.

“I thought our bats, starting with the third inning, were the catalyst for this win. We had another big inning and then we coasted from there,” head coach Kent Meyers said. “We had a talk about finishing the game when we get big leads. (Lauryn) Mattox pitched well and Sam (McDaniel) came in to finish the game, but we need to limit our mistakes.”

Avery Albers started the third-inning rally with an RBI triple to center field, McKenzie Linder added an RBI single, McDaniel scored another run on a bases-loaded walk, Ellie Peterson ripped a two-run single on a grounder up the middle and Albers collected her second hit of the inning with an RBI single.

In all, York finished with four walks and four hits in the frame.

“We’re just talking to each other, telling each other what we see at the plate,” Albers said of the team’s offensive approach after the game.

Mattox earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs – only one earned – on six hits and a walk while racking up seven Ks in five-plus innings. McDaniel closed out the win by retiring the three batters she faced.

Offensively, York finished with eight hits and six walks while only striking out twice. Peterson and Albers powered the lineup from the heart of the order, going a combined 4 for 7 with five RBIs in the win.

Peterson singled twice and drove in three runs with her lone out being the RBI groundout in the first, while Albers singled, tripled and knocked in a pair of runners.

“My batting was struggling at the beginning of the season,” Peterson said. “Now that I’m getting going, having the confidence up there with the coaches helping me out and my teammates cheering me on, my mindset is so much better than it used to be.”

Mattox also had a two-hit game, while Linder and Zoey Cornett finished with one hit apiece. Kynli Combs went hitless but did draw two of the Dukes’ six walks.

Twin River 7, York 2

It a 4-2 ballgame through five, but the Titans got some much-needed breathing room with a trio of runs in the top of the sixth to account for the final margin.

Mattox went 2 for 3 with a triple and Peterson was 1 for 3 with an RBI single to lead the lineup. Combs and McDaniel also tripled, while Albers collected a base hit.

Twin River only outhit York 8-6, but the Titans capitalized on three fielding errors to score four unearned runs. McDaniel took the loss on the bump, allowing eight hits and walking one batter while giving up seven runs – three earned – across six innings pitched.

“They were great, solid hitters, but for the most part Sam pitched a heck of a game,” Meyers said. “She just left a couple of balls up in the strike zone.”

York 10, Lakeview 4

Lakeview took a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the third, but the Dukes answered back with Combs’ two-run double to gain the upper hand at 4-3. It didn’t stay that way long as York turned in another one of its patented big innings in the bottom of the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate.

Bradshaw Park, with its deep fences, provided the opportunity for some big extra-base hits if a ball found the outfield grass, and the Dukes took full advantage in the fourth. With the bases loaded and one down, McDaniel stepped to the plate and ripped a fly ball into left field that got down, clearing the bases as the shortstop raced all the way home for an inside-the-park grand slam.

Peterson singled on a ground ball up the middle and Albers crushed one into center field, motoring around the bases for the second inside-the-park home run of the inning, this one a two-run shot that made it 10-3 and capped a six-run rally.

Lakeview got one run back in the top of the fifth, but the time limit ran out in the bottom of the frame as the Dukes took home the 10-4 victory.

McDaniel went 2 for 3 with a single, home run and four RBIs to anchor the offensive output. Combs was 2 for 3 with a two-run double, while Peterson finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a stolen base as the third Duke with multiple hits. For the weekend, the senior outfielder was 5 for 9 with four RBIs from the No. 3 spot in the order.

Albers finished 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs; for the day, the third baseman collected four hits in nine at-bats – including a triple and a homer – and drove in five runs from the cleanup hole.

“For me coming as a positional flex last year to finally hitting, it’s a big boost to my confidence and helps me hit the ball,” she said.

Mattox, Cornett, Kiersten Portwine and Ellie Gartner also singled in the victory as York finished with 10 runs on 11 hits, three of which went for extra bases.

Mattox picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs – two earned – on five hits and two walks while fanning three batters in five innings of work. It was her fifth win in her last five starts, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each outing.

“I just have to do what’s best for my team and pitch the ball to the batters in a way that I know Avery can get a ground ball and in turn she can field it cleanly,” the junior said of her mindset in the circle. “It’s the same with Sam, too, and we’ve just got to go in and attack, it’s attack mode.”

The Lakeview win was the fifth in six games for the Dukes (9-7), whose propensity for the big inning has been a major factor in the hot streak. In each of the five wins – and eight of the last nine games overall, dating back to a 9-5 loss to Ralston on Aug. 26 – York’s had at least one inning in which they’ve scored four runs or more.

“I think we’ve all kind of found our hitting, so that’s definitely helped us a lot,” Peterson said. “We’ve scored at least seven runs in several games. Our hitting has improved, and that’s pushing us. We’re more confident in the box and we’re doing much better.”

Mattox also thought a small shift in the offensive philosophy has paid dividends for the Dukes’ approach at the plate.

“I feel like we aren’t just hacking away at the first pitch,” she said. “We’re getting deep into the count more, and that’s helping us get on base and score more.”

York was back in action Monday night at Crete.