YORK – Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with Central Conference rival Seward, York head coach Kent Meyers knew the tilt provided an excellent opportunity to serve as a measuring stick for the Dukes.

Originally slated for a 6:30 first pitch, the game did not begin until 8 p.m. because of the recent heat wave, but the delayed start time did not slow down the Seward bats as the visitors scored in five of the six innings and picked up a 12-2 victory at the York Ballpark Complex.

“We told them tonight would be a great measuring stick. Let’s see how we match up to a team that probably will make a deep run at state – they’d be one of my favorites right now – and I don’t think the gap is as large as the scoreboard shows,” Meyers said. “The score is not going to show it, but I thought we competed very well. We had opportunities, we left a lot of people on base, we still need to clean up a few silly errors, but for the most part I was happy with the way we played tonight.”

After Seward opened the scoring with Lovely Hibbert’s RBI single in the top of the first, York answered back in the home half of the frame. Kynli Combs drew a walk to lead off the rally, and courtesy runner Lauren Hills stole second base before advancing to third on an Ellie Peterson groundout.

Lauryn Mattox drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Sierra Rasmussen entered as a courtesy runner for the pitcher and promptly stole second, with Hills racing home to score the tying run when the catcher threw to second base.

Sam McDaniel recorded York’s third walk of the inning with two outs, but a strikeout left a pair of runners on. Seward quickly regained the lead with a trio of runs in the top of the second and plated three more in the third to take a 7-1 lead.

A two-spot in the top of the fourth made it 9-1, but the Dukes got a run back in the home half thanks to a two-out error. Neither side scored in the fifth inning, but Seward’s three-run sixth accounted for the final margin.

The Bluejays outhit the Dukes 13-1 thanks partly to a 3 for 3 night at the dish for Hibbert, who also ripped a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Lauren Frihauf, Danielle Pallet and Coral Collins each finished with a pair of hits for Seward, while Dalaney Anderson added a solo shot in the fourth as the Jays moved to 5-0.

York’s only official hit came on a McKenzie Linder infield single in the bottom of the fourth, but the Dukes didn’t struggle as much as the dish as the numbers would suggest. Mattox and McDaniel both drew a pair of walks, and York finished with eight base-on-balls as a team.

The Dukes also had a decent amount of hard contact, but it was just one of those nights where nothing found a hole. Peterson had a third-inning single taken away on a great defensive stop from the shortstop Frihauf; Ellie Gartner had a fly ball to right field find the outfield grass during the fourth inning, but the fielder fired to second base in time to record a force out at the bag and the hit was taken away, replaced by a 9-6 fielder’s choice.

York easily could have finished with another three or four knocks if the ball had bounced their way, and Meyers said after the game he was happy with the offensive approach despite officially finishing with just one hit.

“That’s exactly what we told them; the scoreboard’s not going to show it, but you guys fought hard tonight,” he said. “Ellie Gartner had a seven or eight-pitch at-bat, and that’s a quality at-bat, that’s what we’re looking for. Some of the other girls, we just need to quit batting away on the very first pitch when we’re trying to score runs, but other than that I thought tonight was a great effort. The scoreboard’s not going to show it, but I thought we played well.”

While the Dukes’ head coach was pleased with the offensive approach, he said York needs to continue to work on defense – the hosts committed three more errors Tuesday leading to four unearned runs – but he also said the pitching staff was “just missing way too much” and needs to work on hitting their spots more consistently.

Mattox took the loss in the circle as she allowed seven runs – five earned – on seven hits and a pair of walks with one strikeout in three innings pitched. McDaniel tossed three innings in relief and gave up five runs – three earned – on six hits with a pair of Ks.

York dropped to 4-2 on the year with the loss, and the Dukes are off for the rest of the week before returning to the diamond Saturday morning for their host quad with Douglas County West, Ralston and Hastings St. Cecilia.

The program will also induct the inaugural class into the York Softball Hall of Fame at 9:30 a.m., prior to the start of the first matchup of the day.