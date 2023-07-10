HASTINGS – After an offensive explosion on Friday at the Class C State Softball Tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, the York Fusion 18-U offense was held in check as they scored just three runs in two losses on Saturday.

York won their opener against Bow Spirit out of Broken Bow 14-8, then held off the Lightning 11-7 in their second game on Friday.

They were looking to advance in the winner’s bracket on Saturday but lost to West Point 9-0 and in their first elimination game later on Saturday were ousted from the tournament by the David City Crossfire 10-3.

The Wayne Dirt Devils defeated Force Softball 8-2 in the second of two championship games after Force won the first game 4-2.

The York 18-U girls end their year with a record of 22-15-1.

Friday, July 7

York Fusion 14, Broken Bow 8

York plated four in the top of the first and six more in the second to build an early 10-1 cushion that would hold up, as the Fusion opened with a 14-8 win over Broken Bow in four innings.

The Fusion opened the game with four consecutive singles from Sierra Rasmussen, Ellie Peterson, Megan Wright and Maggie Rauert, then capitalized on a Broken Bow error to take a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first.

In the second inning, York's offensive explosion was keyed by three straight one-out doubles from Lauren Hills, Zoey Cornett and Peterson as the Fusion racked up six more runs to pad their lead.

The nine-run cushion ultimately held up as York finished with 14 runs on 15 hits, led by two apiece from Rasmussen, Peterson, Wright, Rauert and Madison Hills. Rasmussen, Peterson and Rauert each drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Lauren Hills got the victory in the circle as she allowed eight runs on six hits and six walks while striking out four in four innings.

York Fusion 11 Lightning 7

Both teams had their offense in full gear as after two innings the Lightning held a 7-6 lead over York.

In the top of the third, York scored five times, matching what they did in the second inning as Kynli Combs sparked the scoring rally with a single. With one out Lauren Hills doubled and the next two batters, Rasmussen and Peterson, drew walks as the Fusion went up 8-7.

Wright was hit by a pitch and Rasmussen scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-7.

A fielder’s choice off the bat of Ellie Gartner pushed the lead to 10-7 and Wright scored the fifth run of the inning and time ran out.

York had nine hits to six for the Lightning as Rasmussen and Combs led the way with two hits each.

Madison Hills picked up the win with three innings pitched and she allowed all six hits and seven runs, which four were earned. She had five strikeouts.

Saturday, July 8

West Point 9 York Fusion 0

In their third game of the tournament, the Fusion could not lock on to the West Point Bluejays pitcher who held them to just two hits.

The Bluejays went up 1-0 with a run in the first, but then scored three in the second and five in the third to pull away for the 9-0 lead.

The game ended after York batted in the fourth due to the time limit.

The only two hits were both singles by Peterson and Gartner.

West Point had nine eight hits against York starter Madison Hills and one against Wright.

David City Crossfire 10 York Fusion 3

A six-run bottom of the first by David City put the Fusion in a hole they were never able to dig out of.

David City led 7-0 before York got on the board with a run in the fourth, but the Crossfire plated three in the bottom of the fourth before York scored two in the top of the fifth. The game was called due to the time limit in the middle of the bottom of the fifth.

York was charted with 12 hits, as Rasmussen, Peterson, Rauert and Gartner each had two hits in the loss. The only extra-base hit was by Peterson and that was a double.

David City had 14 hits and stole nine bases in the win.

Wright worked four innings and allowed nine hits, four runs and struck out two in relief, while Madison Hills pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up five hits and six runs and did not have a strikeout.