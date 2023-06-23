SEWARD – The York Fusion 14s hit the road Wednesday night for a doubleheader against the Seward Illusion, but it was the hosts who swept both games and dropped the visitors to 19-12.

Seward 6, York 2

Seward took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, then created some breathing room with a four-run third inning that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 6-2 win.

The Illusion outhit the Fusion 7-3, with York’s hits coming on a Hayley Mattox double to lead off the top of the fourth, a Kynlee Westwood single and a Mylie Linder single.

York did draw five walks but could not convert on their scoring opportunities as they only managed two runs.

Westwood was tagged with the loss in the circle, allowing six runs – five earned – on seven hits and a walk with four Ks in four innings of work.

Seward 10, York 5

Seward plated four runs in the top of the first and three more apiece in the second and third innings as the Illusion capped the doubleheader sweep with a 10-5 win in three innings.

York scored in every inning but couldn’t quite muster enough offense to keep pace with the hosts, who held an 11-5 advantage in hits. The Fusion trimmed a four run deficit down to one in the bottom of the first, as Mira Garrett and Mattox led off with back-to-back singles and an error loaded the bases with one out.

Andi Winterrowd drove in one run on an RBI ground out and Blakelyn Munoz-Rowe made it a 4-3 ballgame with a two-out, two-run single up the middle, but the Fusion would get no closer than that as Seward added three more runs in the top of the second, more than enough breathing room to pull out the five-run victory.

Garrett went 2 for 2 with a trio of stolen bases from the leadoff spot to anchor the Fusion offense in the second game, while Mattox was 1 for 2 and Westwood tripled in the fifth inning.

Munoz-Rowe collected two of York’s four RBIs as she accounted for the Fusion’s fifth hit.

Mattox took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs – nine earned – on 11 hits and three walks while fanning four batters in three innings pitched.