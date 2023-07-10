HASTINGS – Out of 23 teams in the Class C State Softball bracket at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings over the weekend, the York Fusion 14-U went 2-2 and tied for seventh place with Kelly’s Fastpitch.

York played just one time on opening day on Friday and posted a 4-3 win over DMilaco Black.

On Saturday they lost their first game to WDSA 6-2 but bounced back that night to earn a ticket back on Sunday after a 9-2 win over the Seward Jazz-Sides.

The season came to an end for the York girls when they dropped a 9-3 decision to the Gresham 14-U girls, who went on to place fourth in the standings.

The Hastings Bombers won the Class C State title with a 6-2 win over WDSA.

The York Fusion end the season with a 25-18-1.

Friday, July 7

York Fusion 4 DMilaco Black 3

Both teams scored two times in their half of the first before a run by DMilaco Black in the top of the third.

York was quick to answer as they mounted a two-out rally with two runs.

Mylie Linder walked, stole both second and third and walked home on a triple off the bat of Kynlee Westwood that tied the game at 3-3.

After a dropped third strike, Westwood scored what would prove to be the winning run.

Both teams finished the game with three hits as York’s Westwood, Linder and Mira Garrett each had a hit in the win. The Fusion remained active on the bases as they recorded eight steals.

Westwood recorded the win as she allowed three runs, just one earned and had seven K’s.

Saturday, July 8

WDSA 6 York Fusion 2

The WDSA offense was clicking from the start as they scored three times in the first after York had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the frame.

WDSA pushed across one more in the second and two in the third to account for their scoring, while the Fusion added a single counter in the top of the fifth.

The only hit recorded by the Fusion came off the bat of Garrett who also recorded two stolen bases.

WDSA finished with 14 hits and two extra base hits off Westwood, who also struck out three batters.

York Fusion 9 Seward Jazz-Slides 2

The Fusion earned a return trip to the state tournament on Sunday with a 9-2 win over the Seward Jazz in a late game on Saturday.

York scored all nine runs over the first three frames as they had just four hits and Westwood was credited with a four-inning no-hitter on the mound. She had nine K’s in the win.

Garrett, Westwood, Andi Winterrowd and Blakelyn Munoz-Rowe were all credited with one hit. Westwood’s hit was a triple.

Sunday, July 9

Gresham Blackbirds 9 York Fusion 3

York led 3-1 after batting in the top of the third, but the Gresham bats came to life as they cut York’s lead to 3-2 with a run in the third and exploded for seven runs in the fourth as the Fusion committed five errors in the loss.

York 14’s finished with five hits as Munoz-Rowe was the only player who had more than one.

Garrett, Westwood and Winterrowd had the other three.

Gresham had 11 hits in the win as they advanced and went on to a fourth-place finish.

Westwood pitched all four innings as she allowed 11 hits and nine runs, seven earned, with four strikeouts.