WISNER – After a 1-4 start and dropping out of the Class C rankings, the Polk County Slammers were looking for some success as they traveled to Wisner and NEN Viper Tournament on Saturday.

The Slammers got just what the doctor ordered as they picked up wins over O’Neill, Pierce and NEN to even out their season record at 4-4.

The Slammers opened with a 9-4 win over Pierce, followed by a 6-0 win over O’Neill before they avenged an early season loss to NEN with a 10-8 win over the Vipers.

Polk County 9, Pierce 4Polk County scored two in the second and two more in the third as they built a 4-0 lead over the Pierce Bluejays.

Pierce fought back to trim the Slammers lead to 4-3, but the Slammers posted five runs in the fifth and held on for the 9-4 win.

The Slammers collected seven hits as Mady Berggren and Emma Recker each collected two each, with Lindee Kelley having the only extra base hit and that being a home run. Kelley and Berggren also led the offense with two RBIs each.

Senior Courtney Sunday allowed one hit and one earned run as both the Slammers and Bluejays defenses had five errors each.

Polk County 16, O’Neill 0One stat that stuck out in this win was the 21 stolen bases by the Slammers.

Senior Emma Recker led the way with four steals and she was also 2 for 3 at the dish with three runs scored and one RBI. Senior Kylee Krol had two hits in two at bats and she led the team with three RBI and also had two doubles and two steals.

Sophomore Adrienne Waller led the offense with three hits, she drove in a run and scored two and also recorded a pair of steals. Junior Kaleena Nuttelman finished with three stolen bases and Berggren collected three as well while going 1 for 3 at the plate.

Sunday gave up four hits in three innings pitched, she walked one and struck out three.

Polk County 10, NEN 8 Polk County had to battle back from a 6-0 first inning deficit.

The Slammers scored two in each the second and third innings, four in the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth after NEN had tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the frame.

Polk County finished with 12 hits as Kelley led the way with three hits and three RBI; Sunday had two hits, both of which were doubles and she drove in two runs and both Recker and Waller had two hits each and they collected one run batted in each.

Polk County had eight steals as Elizabeth Rutherford and Savanna Boden led the team with two each.

Sunday allowed 13 hits, all eight runs were earned and she recorded one K.

Polk County was on the field Monday night at Polk as they faced the No. 2 Central City Bison in a make-up game from last Tuesday that was postponed due to the heat.