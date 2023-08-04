YORK – At times last fall, the York softball team showed flashes of being able to put the pieces together and give themselves a chance to make a run in the postseason. In the end, however, the Dukes simply shot themselves in the foot far too often to really hit their fullest potential.

As a team, York committed a whopping 83 errors in 27 games, averaging more than three miscues per contest and posting a team fielding percentage of just .869. Cleaning up those mistakes and being sharper with the glove out in the field has been a big focal point for the Dukes during the offseason, according to head coach Kent Meyers.

“They’ve really learned the mistakes last year were our big Achilles heel,” he said. “We just sometimes – you’ve seen it – we couldn’t get out of our own way, and that’s been a huge discussion of topic this year.”

York’s attended a few camps over the past few weeks to tune up for the season, attending the Seward team camp in July and hosting a skills camp on July 27 at the York Ballpark Complex in which the Dukes focused heavily on fielding drills.

With 22 girls on the roster this fall, the Dukes should have plenty of depth, and they return the veteran leadership of a nine-man senior class. However, they’ll have to find someone to fill the shoes of departed third baseman Lauryn Haggadone, who graduated as the school’s career home runs leader with 26 bombs.

York has a solid option to fill Haggadone’s role at third base in sophomore-to-be Avery Albers, who logged significant varsity experience at second base last fall. The bigger question will be how the Dukes find a way to overcome the loss of Haggadone’s pop at the plate.

“We’re going to miss her bat. I mean, when you lose the new school record holder for home runs, that’s tough shoes to fill,” Meyers said. “I honestly don’t know if we can fill it, so we’ll have to manufacture a lot of runs this year.”

The good news for the Dukes is York hit over .340 as a team last fall, and they bring back a pair of power threats in incoming senior Sam McDaniel (seven homers) and junior-to-be Lauryn Mattox (four). Perhaps most importantly, Meyers said the team’s been very receptive to feedback thus far during the offseason.

“I really, really am encouraged. All of the seniors have just been gabbing in the younger girls’ ears and teaching them their position they’re playing,” he said. “When we’ve had our batting stations in the cages, they’ve all listened with both ears, especially the young ones. The sophomores and freshmen, they’re sponges and that’s been really encouraging.”

Among the seniors, centerfielder Ellie Peterson and catcher Kynli Combs have been particularly vocal leaders, according to Meyers. Classmates Ellie Gartner and Maggie Rauert have also done a good job taking the underclassmen under their wings.

Among the underclassmen, incoming junior Sierra Rassmussen saw action in 13 varsity games last fall and was the only Duke with zero fielding errors last season, albeit in an extremely small sample size. Classmate Zoey Cornett has also made a big impact thus far during the offseason.

“Zoey Cornett has caught all of our eyes. We’re trying to find a place for her to play,” Meyers said. “She took off last year to play volleyball, so for one thing we’re glad she’s back on the softball team this year, but she’s really catching everyone’s attention.”

Mattox figures to shoulder much of the load in the circle once again and has added a couple new pitches to her arsenal, but McDaniel – who mainly served as the starting shortstop in 2022 – also put in solid work on the bump in the offseason and should slot in at the No. 2 to give Mattox a breather at times.

There are still a few kinks to iron out with the season set to begin in a couple weeks – namely, York continues to work out the best positioning for the corner outfield sports, and Albers’ transition to third has opened up a fierce position battle at third.

“We’re still trying to find a cohesive outfield. No one really, except for maybe Ellie Peterson, has earned a starting role, so we’re trying to find two other girls that help fit in that situation,” Meyers said. “We’re moving our second baseman to third and we have an all-out tryout for second base. I mean, we’ve been throwing six or seven girls in there just to find who we think is our second baseman.”

Regardless of who takes the final spots in the starting lineup, the Dukes’ depth should be a strength this year with 22 players on roster, nine of which are seniors. Add into the mix five juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen, and York has a nice base of talent to continue to mold and develop for the future, not just this season.

“I’m looking forward to this year,” Meyers said. “I know I say that every year, but I see a lot of growth from the end of the season already just to the few camps we’ve already had, so I’m ready to get after it."