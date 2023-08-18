YORK – Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 victory against Centura/Central Valley in the season opener, the York softball team used a seven-run third inning to seize control and cruise to the finish against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend in the nightcap of the Dukes' host tri.

With an 8-0 victory, York improved to 2-0 on the opening day of the season.

“It feels really good, especially because last year we didn’t end the season how we wanted to,” senior right fielder Ellie Peterson said. “Starting with a 2-0 record is just amazing for the seniors to help. During practice we’ve been leading, so it’s been good.”

Kynli Combs sparked the third-inning rally with a double to left field before Avery Albers drove in the first run on an RBI groundout.

With two outs and two runners on, Lauryn Mattox cranked a hard ground ball to shortstop, but the Panthers' Kaili Head was unable to make the play as a run scored on the infield hit.

FCEMF made the call to the bullpen as Hadley Sladek entered in relief of Ashley Braun, but it didn’t matter. York had seized the momentum, and Maggie Rauert greeted the new arm with an RBI single into left field before Ellie Gartner drove in a run of her own with a single to center.

Peterson kept the line humming along with a single to load the bases for Combs, who hammered a sharp ground ball down the third-base line.

The Panthers’ Amy Lauby was able to get enough glove on it to keep it from rolling all the way toward the fence but couldn’t get enough on it to keep it from one-hopping into left field.

Two runs scored on the single, and another quickly followed as Albers ripped a single into center. By the time FCEMF finally recorded the third out, 12 batters had come to the plate for York and seven runs crossed home plate to break the game wide open.

The biggest factor in the outburst was timely hitting; after stranding 10 runners in the opener, six of the Dukes’ seven runs in the third inning came on two-out hits. Combs alone had a pair of hits and drove in two runs in the rally, a needed spark after a quiet outing against CCV.

“It felt really good. I was struggling during the first game, so to come back and have two good hits in that inning really made me feel like a senior leader, hit the ball good,” the senior catcher said after the game.

Still leading by seven with a runner on third and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Peterson stepped to the plate and hammered a liner right over the outstretched glove of Head at shortstop and into the left field grass to enact the run rule and secure an 8-0 win.

It was a strong finish for the senior outfielder, who collected hits in her final two at-bats after hitting a couple balls hard earlier in the day right at defenders.

“The confidence has been the main key for our coaches," she said. "They’ve really been trying to get us to be confident in our at-bats, and we’ve been practicing even during the game – we go out and hit on the tee – and it makes us better. Keeping that confidence throughout the game and helping each other has really been helpful for me.”

FCEMF dropped to 0-2 on the season after falling 3-1 to CCV in the second game of the triangular. The offense was better in the nightcap after managing just two hits in the first game, but the Panthers still finished with just one run in 11 innings across two games Thursday.

“I’ll tell you exactly why we hit so poorly tonight. Last night I gave the girls an opportunity to stay the last hour of practice to get their hitting in; they chose not to, so the game always knows,” head coach Aaron Lauby said after the game. “There was only one kid on our entire roster that stayed and put in the 45 minutes to an hour hitting, so you’re going to get what you worked for. I’m not angry at them; they were given a choice, and the game always knows.”

The bulk of York's production against the Panthers came from its senior class, where Rauert, Gartner, Peterson and Combs accounted for six of the team’s hits and drove in five of their eight runs.

Peterson and Combs both turned in multi-hit outings as the duo went a combined 4 for 5 with three RBIs from the Nos. 6 and 7 slots in the lineup.

“I am really proud of this senior class, because every day when we do our drills we have the varsity go first and the JV gets to follow up,” York head coach Kent Meyers said after the game. “The varsity girls are standing beside them, telling them ‘This is what you need to do, this is how you field the ball.’ This is probably the best leadership I’ve seen out of a senior class since I’ve been here.”

Mattox (one hit, one RBI) and Albers (one hit, two RBI) rounded out the team’s offensive production as the Dukes outhit the Panthers 8-6. Bailey Hafer was 2 for 2 in the loss for FCEMF, with Head, Braun, Addie Treinen and Alexis Saatmann each finishing with one base knock.

Fresh off a three-hit, one-walk, 11-strikeout gem against CCV, Mattox wasn’t quite as sharp in the nightcap – but she was still really good. The junior scattered six hits and a walk across five scoreless frames while racking up four Ks.

“I feel more confident with her already now than I did all of last year,” Meyers said. “In the first game she had 11 strikeouts and two innings she bailed herself out with striking out the side. I don’t think I’ve seen that in a long time, and I knew she was getting tired tonight – she was missing her spots – but we had a talk with her between innings and just said ‘finish.’ This was her first career high school shutout.”

In the opposite dugout, Braun’s final line won’t raise many eyebrows – 2 2/3 innings, two hits, two walks, four earned runs, five strikeouts – but the junior pitched better than the numbers indicate. She also started the game immediately after tossing three strong relief innings of relief against CCV.

Amy Lauby tossed 1 1/3 frames of relief against the Dukes and allowed one unearned run on a hit with one strikeout.

“I’m really encouraged by the pitching because to put it bluntly, Amy hasn’t pitched much all summer; she’s got to work herself back into shape,” coach Lauby said. “I really, really believe Ashley’s going to have a great year this year. I think she looks really good; I thought she got a little tired at the end, but I love her competitive nature. Hadley got hit, but she earned that place because I could make an argument she was our best pitcher this week and I’ll continue to give kids opportunities that earn it.”

In the end, the Panthers simply made too many mistakes to win. In addition to a fifth-inning error, both Mattox’s RBI knock and Combs’ two-run single in the decisive third inning came on sharp ground balls that were difficult fielding plays, but they were plays that still could have been made.

Errors also came back to bite FCEMF in the loss to CCV; two of the team’s three runs allowed were unearned and ultimately proved to be the difference in a 3-1 defeat.

On the opposite end, fielding has been a point of emphasis for York in the offseason after committing more than 80 errors last fall. The Dukes had a pair of defensive miscues in the first inning against CCV but played mostly clean ball for the other 11 innings Thursday.

In particular, Zoey Cornett flashed the leather at second base as the junior made the play on every ball hit her way in both games. In one highlight-reel play in the fourth inning against FCEMF, Cornett picked up a grounder hit to her with her bare hand and applied the tag on the Panther baserunner at the same time before calmly flipping the ball over to first base to complete the inning-ending double play.

“I made the joke earlier, I said ‘Lauryn, if you keep pitching like that you’ll make Zoey an all-state second baseman,’” Meyers said. “Last year she chose to play volleyball, but when I found out she was coming out this year I was really excited because we knew last year she would have filled some kind of role. When we had our Seward camp we took Zoey with us, and after that we said as a coaching staff we have to find a way to get her on the field. I’m really proud of the way she’s been playing.”