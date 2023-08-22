LINCOLN – The Polk County Slammers came into the Freeman invite at Doris Bair Fields in Lincoln on Saturday with a 1-0 mark and a preseason No. 3 ranking in Class C according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

They opened the tournament against Class B No. 5 Seward and dropped an 8-2 decision.

Things were not going to get any easier for first year co-head coaches Macy Jones and Johanna Nielsen, as they took on Class C No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia and lost a heartbreaker 6-5.

After the emotional roller coaster loss to St. Cecilia the Slammers struggled against Class C No. 6 NEN (Northeast Nebraska) in a 9-2 loss.

Things don’t get any easier for the Slammers as they will host Class C No. 2 Central City tonight at Polk starting at 6:30 p.m.

Seward 8 Polk County 2

The No. 5 Bluejays jumped on the Slammers early, scoring three times in each the first and second innings.

Polk County tried to get back into the game in the third as Mady Berggren singled but was out advancing to second on Elizabeth Rutherford’s bunt.

Senior Kylee Krol got aboard when the Bluejays offense errored on her bunt. Rutherford and Krol would both score with two outs when Seward committed their second error of the game on a hard ground ball off the bat of Lindee Kelley.

Polk County had just three hits as Rutherford had two and Berggren one.

Senior Courtney Sunday was touched up for 10 hits, eight runs with six earned, and she recorded six strikeouts.

Hastings St. Cecilia 6 Polk County 5

The No. 1 Hawkettes led Polk County 4-3, but Krol singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball.

Krol would come across to score the tying run when Savanna Boden singled.

HSTC would go on top 6-4 scoring twice in the top of the sixth on hits by Kucera and Kissinger.

In the Slammers sixth, Emma Recker singled and drove in Sunday, who had started at second base.

The Slammers' next three batters went down in order and the Hawkettes came away with the 6-5 win.

HSTC out hit the Slammers 12-7 as sophomore Adrienne Waller had three hits for PC, one of which was a home run, and Recker finished with two and drove in one run. Waller led the team with three RBIs.

Sunday went six innings, allowed 12 hits and four of the six runs were earned.

NEN 9 Polk County 2

Northeast Nebraska scored two in the bottom of the first after the Slammers took a 1-0 lead on a Krol triple and a Kelley fielder’s choice RBI.

The NEN Vipers added five in the second and two in the fourth as Polk County had six hits in the loss and they committed four errors.

Krol, Boden, Kelley, Sunday, Berggren and Rutherford were responsible for the Polk County hits.

Sunday and Waller pitched in the loss with Waller getting the decision. She gave up seven runs, just three earned, and picked up one K.