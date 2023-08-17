STROMSBURG- The statistics that normally jump up off the page at you in a baseball or a softball game are usually number of hits, walks, errors and strikeouts.

Thursday night the Class C1 No. 3 rated Polk County Slammers, according to both the Omaha and Lincoln papers, took advantage of seven stolen bases as they defeated the HWY 91 Cyclones 11-3 at Cross County High School.

The Cyclones, a combination of Howells-Dodge and Leigh took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with one of their two hits, a double off the bat of pitcher Jordan Ratzlaff.

The Slammer’s drew even in the bottom of the second when Elizabeth Rutherford singled to tie the game at 1-1.

The Slammers ability to get runners aboard and steal bases continually kept the Cyclones defense on their toes.

An RBI single off the bat of Lindee Kelley drove in a run breaking a 3-3 tie and putting the Slammers on top.

The Polk County girls started to pull away as senior Kylee Krol got her first hit of the game and she drove in two runs to make it 7-3.

The Slammers defense played tough as they cut down a run at home plate in the sixth that would have cut the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kelley tripled, Adrienne Waller doubled her in and Courtney Sunday doubled to score Waller making it 9-3.

Rutherford who drove in the first run of the season singled to score Emma Recker who had singled with the game ending run via the eight-run rule.

Sunday allowed two hits and she struckout two batters.

As a team the Slammers hammered 10 hits as Kaleena Nuttelman, Sunday and Kelley all had two hits. Kelley recorded a triple, while Sunday, Nuttelman and Waller all had doubles.

Hansen and Ratzlaff had the Cyclones only two hits.

Polk County (1-0) will take on Seward at 8 a.m. in the first game of the Freeman Tournament on Saturday at Doris Bair Field in Lincoln.

The tournament has been moved up two hours due to the excessive heat expected on Saturday.

HWY 91 (0-1) 102 000- 3 2 2

Polk County (1-0) 022 124- 11 10 1