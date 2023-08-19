UTICA – By the time Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial took to the softball diamond late Saturday morning for the final game of the Broncos’ host tri, conditions had risen to something resembling a sauna.

Initially, it appeared as though the cause of the late-August heat wave came from the Centennial bats. The hosts scored six runs in the first two innings to seize control, but the Panthers weathered the storm and plated 12 runs across the final three innings to pick up their first win with a 12-7 decision.

“It was a horrible feeling coming back into the dugout knowing we had no runs on the board, knowing that we had runners on but we couldn’t do anything, we weren’t hitting them in,” FCEMF senior shortstop Kaili Head said. “I think each and every one of us kind of put it into each other’s minds that we have to start hitting and it will all come together, and it felt good to string some runs on the board. We hadn’t been able to have a big inning yet this year, and I think we had a couple big innings so that was really fun.”

It was a needed breakthrough for the Panthers, who dropped their first game 16-0 against Bishop Neumann. Head said she felt the team came out sluggish in the opener, and it carried over into the first couple innings against the Broncos.

“What I’m proud about is – especially on a day like today where it was 185 degrees out – that they fought and kept it together, and I think they now can understand you don’t play for a coach," head coach Aaron Lauby said. "You play for each other, and if you’re playing for the right reasons you can get through just about anything.”

Cora Hoffschneider provided a jolt of electricity early for the hometown Broncos, as the senior centerfielder crushed a first-inning offering from FCEMF starter Ashley Braun over the fence in left-center for a two-run blast that put Centennial on top early.

The Broncos scored four more in the second, aided in part by some sluggish FCEMF fielding. However, the Panthers refused to fold.

Addie Treinen kicked off the third-inning rally with a single and ultimately came around to score the visitors’ first run on Head’s sac fly to right field as the visitors scored twice to get back in the game.

Centennial then scored a run in the bottom of the third to extend the cushion to 7-2, but head coach Tori Homolka said after the game she felt her team got a little complacent with their lead and took the foot off the accelerator a bit.

“I think we were not fully giving our full effort 100% of the time. I saw it at points during the games, but we kind of let off when we felt like we did one thing right, and it kind of led to another error,” she said. “We’re working on still buying into the system and buying into being confident in themselves and overcoming all the excuses that can come with the game of softball.”

The Bronco defense, solid over the first couple innings, became progressively shakier as the game wore on and the temperature continued to heat up. A handful of key errors – combined with some timely hitting from the Panther bats for the first time all season – helped the visitors roar all the way back to seize the lead at 8-7 thanks to a six-run fourth inning.

Head was the sparkplug that ignited the rally, ripping a two-run double down the third-base line and into left field, eventually coming around to score the run that made it 7-7 before teammate Alexis Saatmann crossed the plate with the go-ahead run.

The Panthers then created breathing room with four more runs in the fifth to account for the 12-7 final score.

Treinen had a pair of singles and drove in one run during the FCEMF comeback, but it was Head who anchored the offense in victory. The shortstop finished 2 for 3 at the dish with a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

“Today I led off, and I haven’t been in that situation for a couple years, but one of our players has some personal thing, so I just felt like I should step up for her because I know she would hit,” Head said. “I’ve also been playing high school ball for four years and I’ve been in the situation where there’s two outs, and it’s never a good feeling when you get up there and you’re like I don’t know if I can do this. I just kept telling myself I can do it. I wanted to do it for my teammates, because they’re diving for balls in center field and making plays at first, stretching out. I just wanted to do it for them because I know they wanted to do it for me.”

While Treinen and Head combined for four of the team’s 10 hits and drove in four total runs, the Panthers got key contributions up and down the lineup. Carly Lukes had a hit and a pair of RBIs, Saatmann delivered a base knock and drove in one runner while also recording the team’s only stolen base.

Bailey Hafer drove in a run, while Amy Lauby, Emma Meyer and Lilly Ellison also collected a base hit for FCEMF, who shook off three consecutive poor offensive performances in a big way to put one in the win column.

“Your mindset and your ability to respond when things don’t go well – and also how to respond when they do – is so important to finishing any type of game," coach Lauby said. "The moment you start thinking you can’t, then you’re going to be put into a situation where now you have to come through. That’s just the way this game seems to always be. The moment you think you aren’t going to get another opportunity, fate takes its place and says yep, you’re up with the winning run at third base. We had that happen again today.”

Braun got the start in the circle and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs – only four of which were earned – on three hits and a walk with one strikeout. Lauby earned the win in relief, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings while racking up a trio of Ks.

Savannah Horne took the loss for Centennial against both Neumann and FCEMF, but the senior didn’t pitch as poorly as the numbers would indicate. Five of her nine runs allowed against the Cavaliers, and the Broncos’ defense also struggled in the loss against the Panthers.

It was a difficult opening day for Centennial, who allowed 32 total runs across both games as they started the year 0-2. Despite the record, Homolka said the reps against two quality Class C teams served as a good measuring stick for Centennial.

“I’d rather play one of these teams every game rather than a team that’s not going to make us better, where we can get away with seven errors and win a game,” she said. “We can’t do that against these teams, and that’s what we need. We need to be pushed day in and day out and know that we are right there competing with teams, but we can’t give them out after out every inning.”

Despite the frustration with the defensive lapses, the Broncos’ head coach still saw several positives from the first two games of the season - namely, the offense.

Rylee Menze was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs as Centennial collected four runs on four hits against Neumann, while Hoffschneider’s two-run jack paced the lineup in the FCEMF game.

The home run was one of three extra-base hits in the contest for the Broncos, who plated seven runs on five knocks and scored 11 runs in nine innings across two games.

“I thought we were aggressive and we were ready to hit. When we stepped in the box we were focusing on being in a hitter’s count and not a pitcher’s count, and when we did that great things happened,” Homolka said. “We stayed aggressive on the bases and caused the defense to get frustrated and throw the ball around a little bit. I thought the bats overall were pretty good.”