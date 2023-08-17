STROMSBURG – By all accounts, 2022 was a banner season for Polk County softball. The three-team co-op between Cross County, High Plains and Osceola flourished on the diamond last fall as the Slammers set a school record for wins in a 25-12 campaign and booked the program’s first-ever ticket to the state tournament in Hastings with a road sweep of Gothenburg in the district finals.

Despite the breakthrough and the fact Polk County brings almost everybody back from last fall, there’s still a little bit of uncertainty in the air as the program undergoes a coaching change. Longtime head coach Laureen Powell retired at the end of the season, but a familiar face remains in place.

Johanna Nielsen, an assistant for several years, has assumed the reins of the program as a co-head coach. This fall, she’ll be joined by Macy Jones, who was not on staff last fall but is a familiar face as a teacher at Cross County.

Jones is entering her seventh year as a teacher at the school, while Nielsen’s been around Cross County for 14 years. The decision to serve as co-head coaches wasn’t a mandate, according to Nielsen, but rather came around naturally.

“We were needing a coach, and we were trying to think of what the best situation would be for coaching with two people that don’t have a ton of experience, and we thought what if we just put our skills together and approach it as a team rather than one person being in charge of all of that,” she said. “It was kind of an organic thing that grew out of necessity rather than being engineered.”

While Nielsen has several years as an assistant coach under her belt, this fall marks Jones’ first crack at coaching softball. However, she’s not new to the sport or to coaching in general, having played the game growing up and previously working as an assistant on the Cross County track team.

“There’s a couple times where softball kind of conflicts with track time, so it’s never really worked out and I don’t have a ton of background,” she said.

While Jones and Nielsen both said their favorite aspect of the job is being able to watch the kids grow and develop throughout their careers on and off the diamond.

“It’s just kind of a thing that I think is a great parallel to teaching; if you’re a great teacher, you’re going to be a better coach and those things really go together,” Nielsen said. “It’s about the kids, and it’s about being with kids and helping them grow not only mentally and physically but helping them improve overall.”

Nielsen’s familiarity with the program has helped ease the usual transition period that comes about any time there’s a coaching change because most of the girls on the roster already know her from previous seasons.

It also helps that the players are all comfortable with each other. Pretty much the entire core from last year’s team returns intact, and the girls know one another pretty well after playing together for multiple years.

“Just coming in, I feel like even my first day of practice the kids were welcoming, they know each other, and they’re open to different changes and different things,” Jones said. “They don’t mind if it looks the exact same, but they know we have the same goal in mind.”

Fresh off a state berth, Nielsen said the goal isn’t to try and reinvent the wheel, it’s simply to maintain the momentum and continue building on the foundation Powell built by continuing to fine-tune and shore up their weaknesses.

To that end, Polk County’s slew of returners with varsity experience should pay dividends. Of the eight Slammers to record at least 50 plate appearances and bat .250 or better, seven of them are back this fall. Each of the team’s five leaders in batting average return in sophomore Adrienne Waller (.414), senior Emma Recker (.410), juniors Lindee Kelley (.400) and Savanna Boden (.381) and senior Courtney Sunday (.377).

Additionally, junior Kaleena Nuttelman (.292) and senior Kylee Krol (.263) are also back. The Slammers also return all of their power; Kelley crushed a team-high five home runs while Recker and Waller hammered three apiece, Sunday and Boden both finished with two jacks and Krol went deep once.

Polk County also brings back all of its pitching production, with Sunday and Waller covering every inning in the circle except for one, which went to Recker. Sunday finished with a 3.55 ERA and fanned 131 batters across 171 1/3 innings of work, while Waller tossed 24 1/3 innings with 24 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA.

In all, the Slammers will only have to replace a pair of starters at first base and center field. The coaches have tried out a handful of players at each spot, something that should serve the team well going forward regardless of who ultimately wins the starting role.

“It’s allowing them to be able to know all positions,” Jones said. “Even though you might not play first base in a game, you’ve played it during practice a couple times and you know where that first baseman is moving too and that give you a leg up.”

While Polk County won’t face as steep a transition period as a typical coaching change thanks to all the returning production and Nielsen’s familiarity with the program, the Slammers will have to iron out the kinks that comes with having co-head coaches.

Both women have different strengths and differences as well as coaching philosophies that vary slightly from one another. That can be a challenge to navigate at times, but it can also be a positive if the coaches can align their differences in a way to complement each other.

For example, Nielsen said her biggest strength lies in leadership and setting and achieving goals, while Jones excels at the Xs and Os of the game.

“I think sometimes we bring different viewpoints in situations. She might see one way that I might not have looked at it,” Jones said. “It’s easy to bounce ideas off of each other. I might think of something and then she brings up something else, so I think that’s my favorite part is communicating. It’s just another viewpoint to bounce ideas off of.”

With the season set to begin tonight against Highway 91 in what is also the home opener, the Slammers will aim to continue the upward trajectory the program’s been on over the past couple years. Regardless of the team’s overall win-loss mark, both Nielsen and Jones said their top goals for the season have nothing to do with the action on the diamond.

For Jones, that means building and maintaining relationships with each of the players on roster during her first year coaching softball, while Nielsen’s is honing the relationship between the two head coaches.

“Building a coaching staff takes time,” she said. “There’s no substitute for that, so it’s just continuing to grow in not only our ability to coach together but in our philosophies.”