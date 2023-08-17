YORK — The autumn breeze was in the air Thursday afternoon at the York Ballpark Complex, as York softball laced up their cleats and took to the diamond for the first time this fall on the opening day of the fall sports season.

Thanks to a complete-game gem from Lauryn Mattox in the circle, the Dukes got the campaign off on the right foot with a 3-2 win over Centura/Central Valley in the first game of a tri with the Diamonds and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

“It was great to get back out there with my team again, just to play,” Mattox said after the game. “It was really fun. It was great to see all our fans out here just cheering us on.”

The year got off to an inauspicious start for York as the Dukes — who committed more than 80 errors a year ago — struggled to find their footing defensively in the top of the first.

Mattox induced a fly ball to right field in the first at-bat of the game, but senior Ellie Peterson lost the ball in the sun and CCV’s Lauren Suntych wound up at third on the error.

Suntych scored the first run of the season moments later as she raced home when catcher Kynli Combs threw to first base on a dropped third strike, but the Dukes settled down and worked around a two-out error to limit further damage.

Senior shortstop Sam McDaniel led off the bottom of the first with a single on a line drive to center field to start a rally as York loaded the bases with one down when Mattox drew a walk and Maggie Rauert was hit by a pitch.

However, Ellie Gartner struck out and Peterson hammered a fly ball to right field that died just short of the fence, finding the fielder’s glove for the final out as the Dukes left the bases juiced.

Mattox struck out the side in order in the top of the second, but York failed to capitalize on Avery Albers’ one-out single on a ground ball to right field.

Still trailing by a run after another 1-2-3 frame in the top of the third, the Dukes’ offense finally broke through in the home half of the inning.

Mattox ripped a ground ball up the middle for a one-out single and courtesy runner Lauren Hills promptly stole second base before Rauert drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for Gartner.

This time, the first baseman cashed in as she ripped a line drive that found the grass in right field for an RBI single.

The Dukes weren’t done yet, loading the bases after Peterson drew a walk on a full count. After Combs struck out for the second out of the frame, Albers worked a full count and then drew ball four to force in the second run of the inning and put York in front.

It stayed 2-1 in favor of York heading to the top of the fifth, but Jadyn Lauritsen ripped CCV’s first hit of the game over the right-field fence for a leadoff solo shot to even the score at two.

Mattox rebounded to retire the next three batters, and York threatened in the bototm of the frame as Peterson drew a one-out walk — her second of the game — and Sierra Rasmussen came off the bench for a pinch-hit single to left field.

However, a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the threat as the Dukes stranded a pair of runners, their ninth and tenth men left on base in the ballgame.

That nearly proved disastrous as the Diamonds loaded the bases with nobody down in the top of the sixth on a pair of singles and a fielder’s choice in which the runner beat the throw to third base, but Mattox was undeterred.

The junior quickly punched out Emma Parr on three consecutive pitches, then fanned Kendra Cargill in four pitches for the second out of the frame.

Lauritsen stepped to the plate with a chance to create some breathing room, but on an 0-2 count Mattox froze her on a beautiful pitch on the corner of the plate. The home plate umpire signaled strike three as Mattox let loose a cheer and raced to the dugout after escaping the jam unscathed.

“I was so happy to get back in the dugout. I was so proud of my catcher (Combs) for framing that ball, and I was just really excited,” she said after the game. “I needed to do what was best for my team, and I knew that I needed to strike these girls out so we could go back in and get some hits and score some runs for our team.”

McDaniel led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to left field, but the pinch runner Hills was thrown out trying to steal second and back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

Despite the game eclipsing the 90-minute time limit, officials allowed the game to enter the seventh inning using the extra-inning runner on second base.

York tallied two quick outs on back-to-back batter’s interference calls and Mattox induced a pop up to third base, where Albers snagged the ball in her gloving for a quick 1-2-3 inning.

As the final out in the bottom of the sixth, Mattox started on second base and took third on a wild pitch. Rauert hit a grounder to third base, where Jenna Fanta faked a throw to first and caught the junior straying off the bag for a fielder’s choice for the first out.

Gartner hit another ground ball to third, but this time Fanta couldn’t field the ball cleanly, allowing Gartner to reach safely on the error. That loomed large as a wild pitch advanced courtesy runner Sophia Liston to third and Gartner took second to put two in scoring position for Peterson.

The senior worked a 2-1 count, but the next pitch got away from the CCV catcher and Liston raced home for to score the winning run in York’s 3-2 victory.

The Dukes finished with six hits and six walks in the contest, led by a 2 for 4 day from McDaniel in the leadoff spot. Mattox, Gartner, Rasmussen and Albers also tallied base hits, while Peterson drew a pair of walks in her three plate appearances.

However, the real story of the season opener was Mattox’s performance in the circle. The junior turned in an absolute gem, allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits and one walk while racking up 11 Ks across seven innings in a complete-game victory.

“It shows all my hard work I put in during the summer, just my dedication to the sport,” she said of her performance. “I was really excited to play with my team.”