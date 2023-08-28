GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers picked up their second win of the season over the weekend during the FCEMF Tournament held in Geneva.

The highlight of their three games was a no-hitter by senior Amy Lauby in the Panthers 8-0 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs.

FCEMF didn’t have as much luck in losses to Twin River 12-4 and Southern/Diller-Odell 7-2.

FCEMF 8 Raymond Central 0

Lauby pitched five innings and she struck out 10 as the Panthers improved to 2-4 at the time.

The Panthers had 10 hits as Lilly Ellison led the team with three and she also drove in a pair of runs with one of her hits being a double.

Ashley Braun went 2 fo3 with a double, while both Taylor Pribyl and Bailey Hafer had one hit and drove in two runs each.

Twin River 12 FCEMF 4

Senior Kaili Head smacked a pair of home runs and drove in all four of the Panthers runs, but the Twin River offense was relentless recording 15 hits and scoring nine runs over their final two at bats.

The Titans led 3-0 when Head drilled a two-run home run to make it 3-2, but the Titans answered with a five run fourth and a four run fifth to take the win.

FCEMF finished with eight hits as Addi Treinen had two hits going 2 for 3.

Lauby pitched five innings, and eight of the 12 runs she allowed were earned. She also had two K’s.

Southern/Diller-Odell 7 FCEMF 2

The Griffins scored three times in their final at bat to open a 4-2 lead to 7-2 and the Panthers could do nothing in their half of the seventh as they fell to 2-5 on the year with the loss.

Head led the offense with two of their five hits with both hits being doubles and Braun pitched seven innings, striking out eight and allowing nine hits and five of the seven runs being earned.

FCEMF (2-5) will host Southern Valley tonight.