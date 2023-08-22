YORK – On Saturday, August 26, just before the start of the York Dukes’ softball quad tournament at the York Ballpark Complex at around 9:30 a.m., 10 members will be inducted into the first-ever York Fusion Softball Hall of Fame.

The first year of York Fusion Softball dates back to 2009.

Chad Mattox, who is an assistant coach on this year’s York Dukes softball team and has also coached Fusion teams, said that this was a way to show the community the caliber of players and coaches who have come through the Fusion program.

“The idea for a Hall of Fame came about a year ago as a way to honor the legacy of those that have grown the sport of softball in our community,” explained Mattox. “Some of the York Fusion softball organization board members, including myself, wanted a way to show the community and the thousands of people each year that come through the York Ball Complex just how special York softball is.”

Mattox said once the idea was finalized, the work began to find the first class.

“After we decided this was going to come to fruition, I started digging into our YHS softball record book and researching all the great success that York Fusion softball has had over the years and came up with some names of people that we thought should be honored,” commented Mattox. “Our York Softball Hall of Fame committee, settled on a first group of inductees, that we feel represent the standard of excellence that York softball has been known for and hopefully will continue to be known for into the future. We hope to add a player/coach/contributor/team each year and honor them before a softball game.”

The News-Times sports desk will run two bios per day for the 2023 class leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday morning.

Phil and Danyel Seevers

Phil and Danyel Seevers were the coaching duo that led the York Fusion and York Dukes softball programs to incredible successes during their tenure.

Phil and Danyel were instrumental in starting the York Fusion softball program, served as board members for many years, and coached dozens of teams, many of which won state titles.

Danyel was tabbed as the York High School head coach for its inaugural season in 2008 with Phil being an assistant coach. The duo had a combined record of 280-108 in twelve seasons together with six straight state tournament appearances and a runner-up finish at the 2013 NSAA Class B state tournament.

Their teams were known for great defensive play, amazing pitching, and timely hitting.

Phil and Danyel were also the leading figures in gaining support for the York Ballpark Complex, built in 2017, which is now one of the premier softball/baseball complexes in the state of Nebraska. Over the course of many years, the Seevers spent countless hours helping the girls of York learn to play and love the game of softball and these efforts have built what is softball today in York, NE.