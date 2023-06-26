YORK – The York Midsummer Softball Blast got off to an inauspicious start for the York Fusion 18s as they dropped their opener 9-1 against Oakland. However, York battled back to win the final two games of pool play Saturday, then won their first two games in bracket play on Sunday before falling to the Prodigy 18-Us in the finals.

Oakland 9, York 1

The Rockets scored once in each of the first two innings, then broke the game open with a seven-run third in a 9-1 win in the opener Saturday morning.

York’s only run came in the top of third when Ellie Peterson laced an RBI single to right field. Peterson had two of the Fusion’s three hits in the loss, with the other knock coming on a Madison Hills double.

Hills took the loss in the circle, allowing nine earned runs on eight hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

York 9, Albion 4

Albion struck first, as the game’s first batter reached safely on a dropped third strike and came around to score on a steal of home with two outs. However, York quickly rallied in the bottom of the inning.

Sierra Rasmussen reached on an error with one down, stole second base and scored on Peterson’s RBI single. Megan Wright drew a two-out walk to put a pair of runners on for Hills, who crushed a two-run triple into right field. Maleigha Scamehorn followed with an RBI double to right to put the Fusion ahead 4-1.

York went back to work in the second inning as McKenzie Linder and Rasmussen led off with back-to-back singles. Albion got the first out of the inning on an infield fly but Maggie Rauert drew a walk to load the bases with one down.

Wright stepped to the plate and crushed a pitch over the fence in dead center field, clearing the bases and extending the cushion to 8-1 on the grand slam.

“I was really excited because it was my first grand slam. It felt good and it got us ahead by a lot,” she said after the game. “I thought my team played well and stepped up. I’m proud of them.”

Albion scored once in the top of the third, but the Fusion quickly got the run back on Rasmussen’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Wright allowed a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth and gave up another run on an RBI single, but the Fusion still took a 9-4 lead into the bottom of the inning, where the time limit elapsed and secured the five-run win.

The Fusion outhit Albion 8-3, with Wright hitting the grand slam at the dish and limiting the opposing lineup in the circle. She allowed four runs – two earned – on three hits and three walks while racking up a career-high 10 Ks in four innings pitched.

York 6, Prodigy 18-U 4

York gave up three early runs in the top of the fourth but quickly responded with two of their own in the bottom of the inning and tacked on four more in the second to end the opening day of the tournament with a 6-4 win.

Linder led off the first-inning rally with a four-pitch walk and Rasmussen doubled to put two on for Peterson, who did her job and drove in a run with an RBI groundout. Rauert added an RBI groundout of her own before Wright singled and Hills and Scamehorn both walked to load the bases, but a ground out ended the inning.

Hills worked around a leadoff single in the second and the Fusion offense went back to work. Zoey Cornett singled, Rasmussen was hit by a pitch and Peterson legged out an infield single to load the bases with one out.

A wild pitch scored Cornett, Rauert walked to load the bases again, Wright delivered a two-run single to put York ahead and Hills followed with an RBI double to right field. The 6-3 cushion proved to be enough as the Prodigy scored once in the third but managed nothing else in a 6-4 final.

Wright collected two of York’s six hits and drove in two runs, while Rasmussen, Peterson, Hills and Cornett also came up with base knocks in the win. Hills got the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits and six walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

York 7, Arlington 5

York opened bracket play Sunday with a 7-5 win over Arlington. Rauert delivered an RBI single in a six-run first inning, but the Fusion only collected six four hits and three walks in the win. Hills earned the win as two of her five runs allowed were unearned. She limited Arlington to two hits and one walk with one strikeout in the victory.

York 16, Fearless 18-U 14

Offense was at a premium in the semifinals, as York and the Fearless 18-U combined for 30 runs, 26 hits and 11 walks. Fearless held a 16-10 edge in hits, but York drew nine walks and held a two-run advantage on the scoreboard as the Fusion advanced to the finals with a 16-14 win.

York exploded for 11 runs in the top of the first, loading the bases with one out thanks to walks from Linder and Rauert and a Wright hit-by-pitch. Hills cashed in, hammering a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam and an early four-run lead.

The Fusion weren’t finished as Lauren Hills doubled and Scamehorn and Liston both drew walks to load the bases again. Cornett drove in a run with a walk, Linder delivered an RBI single and Peterson drew a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to make it 7-0 in the blink of an eye.

Wright then cleared the bases with a double and Rauert singled to cap an 11-run outburst.

Fearless answered back with six runs in the bottom of the first, but York plated four more in the second on a Linder RBI single, Peterson’s RBI groundout and consecutive RBI doubles from Wright and Rauert. A five-run bottom of the second made it 15-11, York added an insurance run in the top of the third and then weathered a three-run Fearless third inning to secure the 16-14 win.

Linder, Wright and Rauert all finished with two hits, while Madison Hills drove in four runs, Wright collected three RBIs and Linder, Peterson and Rauert each had two.

Prodigy 18-U 14, York 12

The Fusion faced a rematch against the Prodigy 18-U in the finals and took a 7-2 lead after one inning, but they could not keep the momentum going. Both teams plated five runs in the second, but the Prodigy added four in the third and three more in the fourth to erase a five-run deficit and take a 14-12 win.

York got outhit 15-8, but the Fusion capitalized on six walks plate 12 runs. Madison Hills and Scamehorn both finished with two hits and Scamehorn drove in four runs. Hills took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings, while Wright allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in relief.