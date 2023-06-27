YORK – The York Fusion 14s were back in action over the weekend as they competed in the 14-U division of the York Midsummer Softball Blast. The Fusion opened with a 3-3 draw against Nebraska City and battled in each of their next three games but came up just shy as they ended the weekend with an 0-3-1 record.

York 3, Nebraska City 3

York fell behind the 8-ball early as Nebraska City tacked on three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. However, the Fusion answered back in the second inning as Kendyl Hirschfeld and Mylie Linder tallied back-to-back infield singles with one out to start a rally.

Mira Garrett laid down a bunt to advance both runners into scoring position for Hayley Mattox, who cashed in with a two-out, two-run double to center field. Kynlee Westwood then reached via the hit-by-pitch, but a pop out ended the inning.

The score remained 3-2 heading to the top of the fourth, where Garrett was beaned to lead off the inning and then stole both second and third base. Westwood drew a one-out walk to put runners on the corners and a passed ball allowed Garrett to scamper home with the tying run.

Taytym Methe singled to put two runners on, but the Fusion could not take the lead as a pop out and fielder’s choice ended the inning.

Nebraska City rallied in the bottom of the fourth and had a chance to walk it off with runners on the corners and two outs, but Westwood induced a fly ball to Linder in right field to end the game and preserve the tie.

York outhit Nebraska City 6-4 in the ballgame, led by Hirschfeld’s 2 for 2 performance at the dish. Linder, Westwood and Methe also singled, while Mattox had the team’s only extra-base hit and drove in two of their three runs.

Westwood went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks with a trio of Ks in four innings pitched.

Lincoln Rockets 3, York 2

After giving up a run in the top of the first, York answered back in the bottom of the inning. Garrett led off the rally with a single and Mattox walked to put two runners on; with two outs Andi Winterrowd ripped an RBI single to tie the game and put runners on the corners.

That loomed large as a wild pitch allowed Mattox to cross home plate and give the Fusion a 2-1 lead. Neither side scored in the second inning, but the Rockets tied the game on a passed ball in the top of the third.

York did not score in the bottom of the third, and a Fusion fielding error to lead off the fourth inning put the go-ahead run on base. Westwood retired the next two batters, but a passed ball allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Birkley Gray drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game and stranded the tying run in a 3-2 loss.

York’s offense struggled against the Rockets’ pitching as the Fusion recorded just two hits in the game on singles from Garrett and Winterrowd. Westwood was tagged with the loss in the circle as she gave up three runs – though only one was earned – on six hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in four innings of work.

Sanford Sports Academy 5, York 2

York scored once in the top of the first on Methe’s two-out single to left field, but Sanford responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. The Fusion tacked on a run in the top of the second to cut the deficit to one, but they would get no closer as Sanford scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to account for the final 5-2 margin.

Garrett had two of York’s three hits with the other going to Methe, while Sanford finished with five runs on six hits. Westwood was again the pitcher of record, allowing five earned runs on six hits and a walk with two Ks.

Gresham 3, York 0

The Fusion racked up the same number as hits as Gresham with both sides collecting three singles apiece, but the Blackbirds took advantage of four York errors to score three unearned runs in a shutout victory.

Winterrowd, Hirschfeld and Linder each had hits for the Fusion, while Kobie Kosek was 2 for 2 for Greshman and Anna Warm also singled in the win.

Westwood took the loss, allowing three runs, none of them earned, on three hits and a walk with four Ks in 4 2/3 innings pitched. The winning pitcher was Gresham’s Riley Ziegler, who scattered three hits and two walks across five scoreless innings while fanning four batters.