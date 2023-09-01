WYMORE – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team hit the road Thursday night looking to run their winning streak to three in a row at Southern/Diller-Odell. The Panthers fell behind the 8-ball early as the hosts led 4-2 after three innings, but a three-spot in the top of the fourth put FCEMF in front for good.

The Panthers added another run in the fifth and tacked on two more apiece in the sixth and seventh to even their record at 5-5 with a 10-4 victory.

Lilly Ellison and Calli Gonzales paced FCEMF at the dish with a pair of three-hit performances. Ellison netted a trio of singles, drew a pair of walks and drove in four runs; Gonzales hammered a single and a double, stole a base, scored four times and tallied three RBIs.

Kaili Head also doubled and singled, while Emma Meyer collected a pair of singles as the fourth Panther to record multiple hits. Addi Treinen had an RBI double, while Ashley Braun was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and one RBI.

Braun also got the start in the circle, where she allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in two innings of work. Amy Lauby tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, allowing four hits and a walk with racking up eight Ks.

FCEMF was back in action Saturday morning at the Fairbury invite, with the Centennial Broncos also among the tournament field.