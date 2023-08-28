YORK – At times last year, the York softball team had a tendency to beat itself with unforced mistakes adding up in a big way as they committed more than 80 errors for the season. The Dukes’ kryptonite reared its ugly head again Saturday at their host quad, where they committed five errors across three games – all three of them losses, two of them by a single run.

York built a 2-0 lead in the opener against DC West only to see the visitors tie the game in the top of the seventh and then win it in extra innings, then couldn’t keep up with the Ralston offense in a 9-5 loss in the second game of the day.

A seven-run second inning had the Dukes up seven on Hastings St. Cecilia with three innings in the books, but the Hawkettes plated the game’s final eight runs to roar all the way back for a win.

DC West 3, York 2 (8 inn.)

The old adage goes in softball and baseball that free passes are absolute killers, and the Dukes learned that lesson the hard way in the opener against DC West. A pair of walks allowed the visitors to tie the game in the top of the seventh, and two York errors allowed them to take the lead in the eighth for a one-run win.

After neither side scored over the first four innings, York finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and a runner on first, Lauryn Mattox lined a single into right field. Sam McDaniel rounded third and raced home. The throw was there in enough time to create a play at the plate, but the umpire ruled McDaniel got in there just ahead of the tag to score the game’s first run.

Ellie Peterson followed with an RBI double into right field, and the Dukes carried their 2-0 lead into the seventh inning. However, a pair of walks put two runners one with one out Izzabella Zach doubled to deep center field to drive home a run before a sac fly tied the game.

York went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. After one error left two runners on, Peterson caught a fly ball in left field for the second out and it appeared the Dukes might emerge unscathed when the next batter lofted a fly ball into the outfield. However, the fielder was unable to make the catch, allowing a run to score on the error and put the visitors in front 3-2.

Peterson drew a one-out walk to put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the eighth, but a pop out and a strikeout looking ended the ballgame and clinched a 3-2 loss.

Mattox and Peterson both turned in multi-hit games to key the York offense, but they didn’t get much help. The duo finished a combined 4 for 7 with a pair of RBIs and a walk; the rest of the lineup went hitless in 23 at-bats with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Mottox took the loss in the circle, allowing three runs – two earned – on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Ralston 9, York 5

The Rams scored four runs in the top of the first and two more in the second and third innings, then held serve down the stretch to pick up a 9-5 win in the teams’ second game of the day.

Mattox went 2 for 3 and drove in three of the Dukes’ five runs, while Lily Kowalski collected a pair of hits with one RBI and Peterson was 1 for 3 with an RBI single. McDaniel also turned in a multi-hit game, while Kynli Combs and Avery Albers had one hit apiece to round out York’s offensive production.

In the circle, Mattox got the start and took the loss as she allowed six runs – five earned – on five hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings pitched. McDaniel tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs – two earned – on six hits and three walks while racking up five Ks.

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, York 7

York raced out to an early lead thanks to a seven-run explosion in the second inning. However, the Dukes saw their cushion evaporate as St. Cecilia plated three in the fourth and four more in the fifth, then took the lead for good with a run in the top of the sixth to pick up an 8-7 win.

The Dukes racked up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss, led by Comb’s 3-for-3, two-RBI performance. Kowalski also collected a pair of hits, while Peterson, McDaniel, Albers, Ellie Gartner and Zoey Cornett all finished with one base knock each.

Outside of Combs’ two RBIs, Peterson, McDaniel, Mattox and Cornett drove in one run apiece in the loss.

However, the Dukes were unable to overcome a pair of critical errors that led to three unearned runs during the St. Cecilia rally. McDaniel took the loss in the circle as she allowed eight runs, only five of which were earned – on nine hits and five walks with three Ks across six innings pitched.