YORK – With the 2023 high school fall sports calendar set to open in less than a month, it time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week leading up to the start of the 2023 season we will be featuring three players who have been tabbed the top softball players in the area. There are a total of 11 so the final week will have just two players. Today is the first of those four installments with the final one set to run on Tuesday, August 15, just two days before the start of the 2023 season.

Courtney Sunday, SR., Polk County Slammers - P

In 2022 Courtney Sunday was a key player in the Polk County Slammers’ first-ever run and appearance in the Nebraska State Class C Softball tournament. Sunday recorded a school-record 20 wins in the pitching circle and was also effective at the plate with a .377 batting average. The incoming senior finished with a 3.55 ERA and she had an area-high 131 strikeouts. Her 43 RBIs and 40 hits all ranked in the top five of the YNT charts. Sunday was an all-area selection in the York News-Times and a co-captain. As a junior she was also named to the Lincoln Journal Star all-state team in Class C and in the Omaha World-Herald she was an honorable mention. “Courtney is a great all-around player and competitor with a very high softball IQ,” said Slammers head coach Laureen Powell at the end of the 2022 season. “She’s unflappable on the mound.”

Lilly Ellison, SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend - IF

The top batting average among area players last season belonged to FCEMF’s Lilly Ellison, who ripped the ball all over the softball diamond at a .539 pace. She was second in total hits with 41 and her 26 RBIs was in the top five in the final YNT stats. She also recorded 12 stolen bases (top five) and she ended the season on an 11-game hitting streak where she went 20 for 30 and drove in 11 runs. Her best game of the year was a 3 for 4 game against Wilber-Clatonia. “A hitter that is as tough of an out as any that has come through our program,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “She made a challenging position change to infield from playing outfield a year ago and will continue to improve.” Ellison was all-state in both the LJS and OWH and second team Southern Nebraska Conference.

Cora Hoffschneider, SR., Centennial - C/OF

Once Centennial junior Cora Hoffschneider warmed up in the 2022 season she was a terror at the plate, finished the season with a .333 average and registering 10 hits over the final 10 games of the year. “Cora was another one of the team captains who started off the year a little slow but then found her groove later on,” wrote Centennial head coach Tori Homolka on her 2022 all-area nomination form. “Cora is another versatile player that gave us speed in the outfield but also got the job done behind the plate. She swings with a lot of power.” Her best game of the year was a 3 for 4 effort with two RBIs and two runs scored in the subdistrict win over Pierce. Cora was a SNC second team selection and she also earned all-state honorable mention in both the LJS and OWH.