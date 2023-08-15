YORK – With the 2023 high school fall sports calendar set to open in less than two weeks, it is time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week leading up to the start of the 2023 season we will be featuring three players who have been tabbed the top softball players in the area. There are a total of 11 so the final week will have just two players. Today is the final of those four installments with the final one set to run on Tuesday, August 15, just two days before the start of the 2023 season.

Kaili Head, SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend-IF

If FCEMF senior Kaili Head starts her senior season like she ended her junior year, the Panthers and head coach Aaron Lauby could be in for a big year. In 2022 she hammered six home runs over her first 13 games; she closed out the season on a 10-game hitting streak and she led the team in runs scored (34); slugging % (.714); triples with two and she swiped 11 bases. Her season batting average was .396 and her play at shortstop gave the Panthers a lot of stability on that side of the diamond. “Kaili is extremely talented with tremendous potential. Still really young for her grade, will be fun to watch for another year,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby at the close of the 2022 season. “Really had a strong first half of the season and when she is hitting well our team has good scoring games.” Head was a first team all-conference selection in the SNC and she was honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald in Class C.

Emma Recker, JR., Polk County- C

“Grit." If there ever was a word that described a catcher, I can’t think of a better one. Polk County senior Emma Recker is the Slammers catcher and last year head coach Laureen Powell said she gave the Slammers just what they needed at that position. “Emma is so competitive and provides the grit you want in a catcher,” said Powell in her all-area nomination bio. “In addition, she hit .410 as our cleanup hitter.” Recker’s .410 average last year was second on the team; she hit three home runs; sported a .982 fielding % and was tops on the team with 43 hits. Her best offensive outing came against Raymond Central where she was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and she hit one of her home runs in the win. She had 14 multi-hit games during the year and she batted 8 of 13 in the post-season which included 5 of 7 at the Class C State Tournament.