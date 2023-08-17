YORK — The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team kicked off its season Thursday night at the York tri, opening with a contest against Centura/Central Valley in the second game of the day on the inaugural day of the fall sports season.

Unfortunately, the Panthers’ bats went cold, mustering just two hits in six innings of a 2-1 loss. After FCEMF went down in order in the top of the first, the Diamonds drew first blood in the home half as Lauren Suntych reached on an error and eventually came around to score the game’s first run.

FCEMF didn’t manage its first baserunner until the top of the third when Ashley Braun drew a walk. However, pinch runner Kierra Papik was caught stealing, and the Diamonds retired the next two batters to end the inning.

CCV added another tally in the bottom of the third as Suntych singled, stole second and eventually crossed home plate on Allinson Brandt’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Trailing by a pair heading to the fourth, the Panther lineup finally broke through after Calli Gonzales drew a leadoff walk; the right fielder eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

Kaili Head followed with a double for FCEMF’s first hit of the ballgame, but the Diamonds prevented further damage with back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.

Ashley Braun drew a one-out walk in the top of the fifth and Emma Meyer hit a ball on the screws right into the glove of the centerfielder and courtesy runner Faith Harding was doubled off to end the inning.

Still trailing by a run heading to the sixth, Addi Treinen singled to lead off the frame, but Brandt quickly retired the next three batters to get out of the jam.

Brandt then led off the bottom of the sixth by reaching on an error to right field and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. The time limit took effect later in the inning, ending the ballgame and securing CCV’s 3-1 victory.

Head and Treinen both accounted for half of the Panthers’ two hits, while Braun drew a pair of walks in the loss.

Amy Lauby got the start in the circle and took the loss, allowing two runs — one earned — on a hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work. Braun went the rest of the way in relief, allowing an unearned run on one hit with six Ks.

The Panthers were back in action in the nightcap Thursday as they took on host York.