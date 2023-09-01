BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial Broncos galloped out of the starting block Thursday night, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and adding four more in the second to seize an early advantage over Syracuse.

The Rockets never recovered, as Ava Fischer held the Syracuse lineup to one run on three hits across five innings to give Centennial its second win of the season by a 9-1 margin.

Rylee Menze sparked the Bronco lineup at the dish, where she went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and three RBIs. Meg Hoffschneider added a pair of hits – including a double – and drove in a pair of runs as the duo combined for five of Centennial’s seven base knocks and five of their seven RBIs.

Savannah Horne did not record a hit in three at-bats, but the senior did draw a walk and tally an RBI. Classmate Cora Hoffschneider likewise went 0 for 2 but recorded a walk and an RBI.

Mallory Rozendal singled and Fischer doubled to round out the Centennial offensive production.

Fischer turned in a strong performance in the circle, allowing one unearned run on just three hits and one walk while racking up four Ks in the complete-game victory.