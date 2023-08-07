YORK - The cross country field of local teams grew by one this fall as the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats will join the York Dukes, McCool Junction Mustangs, Centennial Broncos and Fillmore Central Panthers in the race to Kearney.

On October 20, Club teams will gather for the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club.

The York girls, who placed fifth in Class B last year, return all six runners and look to be a serious contender in the Class B race.

McCool Junction was sixth in Class D in 2022 and will have four of their five runners back, while Fillmore Central was 13th in Class C and returns five of their six runners from that team. In all, 17 runners will be looking to make a return appearance.

The York girls will be led by senior Kassidy Stuckey, who ran sixth overall at the 2022 meet with a time of 20:05.33. She will be looking for her fourth straight top-10 finish in the race. As a freshman she was fourth and her sophomore season she took home seventh place.

She will have a strong cast behind her as sophomores Naomi Renner, Madelynn Stuhr and Ryleigh Wright all return with a year of experience under their belt, while junior Lainey Portwine and senior Emory Conrad round out the Dukes team. Renner was 23rd at last year’s championships, followed by Stuhr (30th), Portwine (39th), Wright (40th) and Conrad (46th).

The York boys did have two runners in Kearney last season, but both have moved on after graduating last May.

The McCool Junction boys return a strong team as senior Luke Brugger is the elder statesman of the bunch. Brugger placed 49th last year and juniors Joey Pedersen and Jayden Fuehrer placed 71st and 114th respectively, while sophomore Ryan McGowan was 92nd.

In Class C the Panthers look to improve on their 13th place finish as they also return five of the runners who competed at state last year. Juniors Ashtin Clark (52nd), Cooper Schelkopf (88th) and Waylon Rayburn (107th) are all back. The only senior of the group is Austin Wurtz, who was 90th last year. Rounding out the team is Cameron Knight, a sophomore who ran 101st.

The Centennial girls have two runners who ran in the top 60 last year at state, as junior-to-be Grace Schernikau was just one place from gathering in a spot on the medal podium as a sophomore, finishing four tenths of a second behind the 15th place runner.

Teammate Josephine Turnbull, also an incoming junior, was 56th overall.

Both Exeter-Milligan and Friend combined will be making their maiden voyage in the sport.