Panthers, Storm, Twisters Q 24 for districts

DAVID CITY-On Saturday wrestling teams from across the state gathered for subdistricts.
The new format was initiated to break up the large number of wrestlers and fans that attend the two-day event in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Districts were divided in half and a host site was selected from each of the formed subdistricts.
After a very snowy day which made travel difficult at times, the Fillmore Central Panthers, High Plains Storm and the Cross County/Osceola Twisters combined to qualify 24 wrestlers for the district finals on Saturday.
Fillmore Central had 11, Cross County/Osceola 9 and High Plains four.
Class C1-A at David City
The David City Scouts, the No. 2 team in Class C hosted the subdistricts and they won the team scoring with 209 points, second went to Boone Central/Newman Grove with 166 and in third place were the Fillmore Central Panthers with 146.
The Panthers had one champion as Alex Schademann (34-5) at 126 defeated Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central/NG in the final 20-5.
The Panthers had seven make the finals of their respective brackets and the following grapplers took second place.
At 106 Travis Meyer (35-5); 132 Dillon Fushia (23-14); 145 Aiden Hinrichs (18-8); 160 Jacob Stoner (29-11); 170 Jackson Turner (18-15) and 285 Connor Asche (23-5).
The rest of the teams qualifiers include; 138 Conner Nun (18-10) third place and Noah Monroe (31-15) at 152, Aidan Trowbridge (32-10) at 113 and Carson Adams at 220 (16-11) all finished in fourth place to advance.
This district will head to Boone Central High School on Saturday.
C3-B at Logan View
Eight teams made their way to Logan View High School on Saturday and joining that group was the Class C No. 5 rated Cross County/Osceola Twisters.
Logan View was crowned the team champion with 189.5 points and 13 district qualifiers, while the Twisters took second with 138 points and nine qualifiers.
The Twisters had four subdistrict champions.
At 152 No. 1 rated Cameron Graham (41-3) defeated Beau Zoucha of Twin River and during the meet the junior posted his 150th career win.
Also a number rated wrestler at 195, Kyle Sterup (43-1) defeated Logan Booth (42-3) of Logan View in the finals 9-2.
In the 160 pound weight bracket, Bryce Reed (28-2) was a 4-2 winner over Mason Tenski of Twin River and 285 pounds Terrence Hayes defeated Daven Whitley of BRLD by pin in 3:55.
The rest of the Twister qualifiers were; 106 Tyler Shoup (14-24); 113 pounder Colton Kirby (18-16) and Channer Marsden (31-18) at 145. These grapplers all finished second.
At 138 Leighton Nuttelman (13-10) and at 182 Ethan Brehm (11-24) all qualified for Saturday for the district meet hosted by Centennial.
D1-B at High Plains
A total of 10 teams made their way through the snow to High Plains on Saturday.
The team title went to Franklin with 117, second was GACC with 107 and third place was North Central with 104.
High Plains finished sixth with 82 points.
The Storm has two wrestlers win their brackets.
At 120 pounds, Lance Russell (21-10) was a winner by pin over North Central’s Gavin Pruitt, while at 132 pounds Javier Moreno (28-13) defeated Thomas Klemesrud of North Central in 1:46.
Qualifying with second places was 138 pounder Wyatt Urkoski (34-14) and Hunter Gress (16-15) at 160 pounds.
The Storm had just five wrestlers competing on Saturday.
The district finals will be held at Weeping Water High School.