Panthers, Storm, Twisters Q 24 for districts

DAVID CITY-On Saturday wrestling teams from across the state gathered for subdistricts.

The new format was initiated to break up the large number of wrestlers and fans that attend the two-day event in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Districts were divided in half and a host site was selected from each of the formed subdistricts.

After a very snowy day which made travel difficult at times, the Fillmore Central Panthers, High Plains Storm and the Cross County/Osceola Twisters combined to qualify 24 wrestlers for the district finals on Saturday.

Fillmore Central had 11, Cross County/Osceola 9 and High Plains four.

Class C1-A at David City

The David City Scouts, the No. 2 team in Class C hosted the subdistricts and they won the team scoring with 209 points, second went to Boone Central/Newman Grove with 166 and in third place were the Fillmore Central Panthers with 146.

The Panthers had one champion as Alex Schademann (34-5) at 126 defeated Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central/NG in the final 20-5.

The Panthers had seven make the finals of their respective brackets and the following grapplers took second place.